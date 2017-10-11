Great Art For A Great Cause on October 23

Follow me on Twtter: @mk1157

Special Agent Terry Watson a U.S. Army veteran had served with the Drug Enforcement Administration for 13 years until he was stabbed to death in the course of an investigation in Bogota, Colombia in 2013. He was survived by his wife.

Special Agents Chad Michael, Forrest Leamon, and Michael Weston were returning from a counter-narcotics operation in Afghanistan in 2009 when the military helicopter they were riding in crashed, killing all three of them. Michael left behind a fiancé, brother, and parents who loved him. Leamon was survived by his wife and unborn child as well as his sister and parents. Meanwhile, Weston was ripped from his wife, brother, and parents.

Special Agent Don Ware was killed in 1975 after he was kidnapped, beaten, and shot while working on an undercover narcotics mission in Mexico. His wife and three daughters lost pieces of their souls that day.

I tell you these stories not to depress you, but rather as a way of paying homage to a group of people who are both essential to our safety but also incredibly brave. They were taken long before their time and their sacrifices for the good of the country deserve to be recognized.

Members of our Armed Forces get plenty of attention and praise for what they do and they have earned every bit of it. But the men and women who serve in dangerous police units like the Drug Enforcement Agency get overlooked for the contribution they make to society and the impact they have on our lives.

This is why I am proud to serve as part of the DEA Survivor’s Benefit Fund Corporate Committee. The heroes who risk their lives every day to defend us from dangerous criminals and cartels often do not get the recognition they are due and their families are not as well taken care of as they should be. Any officer who is killed in the line of duty deserves a hero’s burial and our eternal appreciation, but we owe it the members of the family they left behind to see to it their incredible act of martyrdom does not go for naught. They risked everything for us. The least we can do is provide properly for those they loved so dearly.

As I said, I am proud to take part in this noble cause and I greatly urge you to join me in helping to do what is right by these fallen heroes. On October 23, brilliant artist Tae-Hong Min will be auctioning off some of his art in New York City. Min’s incredible work represents some of the very best the world has to offer and you have a rare opportunity to not only add pieces of it to your collection, but do so knowing you have supported a great cause, as proceeds will go to benefit the Survivor’s Benefit Fund.

This is an organization that is doing God’s work and it is something that all Americans – black or white, Republican or Democrat, gay or straight, man or woman – should be able to unite behind.

Our country is better for what these men and women put themselves through for our protection and we must ensure that the best, brightest, and bravest continue to be willing to stand up for us.