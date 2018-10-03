Viewers Queasy After Baker Chugs Jug Of Raw Eggs On 'Great British Bake Off'

This is like a punch to the gut.

Jon Jenkins, a contestant on “The Great British Bake Off,” which is airing its current season in the U.K., horrified viewers this week when he chugged a jug full of raw egg whites during a “pastry week” challenge.

The show posted a short clip of Jenkins pulling a Balboa to Twitter on Tuesday.

“Reminds me of ‘Rocky,’” Jenkins said after downing the slimy liquid, referring to a scene in the boxing classic where Sylvester Stallone’s character cracks a few for his morning beverage.

After separating eggs for a puff pastry technical challenge, Jenkins motions to a bowl full of raw egg whites that other contestants would have most likely thrown away.

“When you finish separating your eggs, you’ve got these lovely egg whites, and never let them go, ’cause there’s good protein in them.”

Then he gulps down the raw eggs.

Naturally, viewers at home freaked out.

OH GOD, I WAS JUST SO HORRIFIED BY JON DRINKING HIS EGG WHITES THAT I DROPPED MY PHONE.



Put me right off my samosas.#GBBO #AWomanSconed — Fiona Longmuir 🍂 (@EscapologistFi) October 2, 2018

Who else shouted “noooo” at the screen as soon as that jug of egg whites went up? #GBBO — Miriam Ryan (@MiriamRyanIC) October 2, 2018

No Jon, NO! #GBBO — Sam Bytheway Carr, travelling Darren #thedarkroom (@sambtwcarr) October 2, 2018

Total VOMMMM 🤮😷 — Hayley Rowbotham (@Yellow_button91) October 2, 2018