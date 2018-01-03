Great Service Builds Extraordinary Relationships

Kate has been working as a hairstylist in New York for seven years. She has been the personal hairstylist for many and has a growing business. Talking about her relationship with her clients, she said, "Working in the consumer services industry isn't easy at all. You must be able to work with people, adjust to change quickly and always deliver a superb customer service experience."

The customer service experience is important regardless of the industry. When building a business there’s a learning curve, and lots of trial and error. New business owners tend to focus on the headshots; logos, websites, flyers, and pricing: everything except the key success skills to carry out the brand essence. Brand essence is how clients feel about an organization and their experience when working with them. Key success skills are commonly referred to as soft skills or people skills.

The customer interaction and ability to cultivate relationships with clients determine the strength of the key success skills. Those skills come naturally for some, but for many individuals, they need to be regularly developed and reinforced. It is vital to invest in key success skills training to take your business to the next level and keep customers coming back for more. According to a Harvard University study, 85% of the work success comes from having great people skills, and 15% of success comes from technical skills and knowledge.

You might be wondering, ‘are these skills worth the investment? Can they expand my business, increase customer referrals and profits?’ The answer to those questions is, yes, because:

1. It can cost up to 33% of an employee’s salary to replace him/her. When an employee feels connected to a business and buys into the mission they are more likely to stay with the organization for the long run.

2. Fostering awesome working relationships with employees is based on clear communication. Each team member will know his/her role and how it affects customer relationships.

3. Employees will have the ability to stay calm and patient no matter what work or life throws at them. Negative attitudes are like a cancer in the work place. A positive attitude is necessary to the success of a business.

There are no short cuts to "wowing" your customers, training is a necessity. Our training increases productivity which can increase your bottom line. It is possible to perfect the skills and use them to give the best customer service.