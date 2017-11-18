Green Day portrays President Donald Trump as a zombie-like creature in its new music video.

The punk rock band exposes POTUS as being a monster in the official clip for the previously unheard “Back in the USA,” which the group shared online Thursday,

Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong initially see everything in black and white in the video, which is set in the 1950s and reportedly inspired by John Carpenter’s 1988 sci-fi classic “They Live.”

That’s until he buys some sunglasses which, when worn, gives him a full technicolor view of the world. Newspaper headlines, television commercials and posters suddenly take on a sinister new meaning.

After sharing his discovery with his bandmates Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool, Armstrong enacts a plan to lift the wool from others citizens’ eyes.

Your life is about to change forever. Watch the video for Back In The USA and see the truth https://t.co/aD93iFtvYw pic.twitter.com/ZszY7NJ3vB — Green Day (@GreenDay) November 17, 2017

It comes with some scary consequences for viewers as they realize that the American Dream is just a fantasy.

The video, which was released as part of the group’s promo for its new greatest hits album “God’s Favorite Band,” has been well received on Twitter:

When the new Green Day song bashes Trump 👌🏻 — Jordan Faustino (@TheTestTapes) November 18, 2017

Me when Green Day disses Trump. Me when Green Day does anything. pic.twitter.com/M8nblEJKGX — shannon (@attilathehoneyb) November 17, 2017