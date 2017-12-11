Today Is Green Monday: The Day To Finish Up Your Online Shopping

We had Black Friday, then Cyber Monday, and now Green Monday? If you’re unsure of what Green Monday is, it was coined back in 2007 by eBay to commemorate the second Monday in December, one of their biggest holiday shopping days. But it’s become a widely-accepted term in the retail industry for shoppers who are logging-on after the weekend, waiting for great last-minute deals, or simply procrastinating.
Today many retailers are celebrating the second coming of Cyber Monday by offering major discounts across fashion, electronics, toys, home, and more. eBay is launching new deals every hour, Target is offering $20 off for every $100 you spend, and Jet is heavily discounting popular holiday items such as stand mixers, Sonos speakers, the Google Home, and more.
