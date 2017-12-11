HUFFPOST FINDS
12/11/2017 11:49 am ET

Today Is Green Monday: The Day To Finish Up Your Online Shopping

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have come and gone, but we've still got Green Monday.
By Amanda Pena

We had Black Friday, then Cyber Monday, and now Green Monday? If you’re unsure of what Green Monday is, it was coined back in 2007 by eBay to commemorate the second Monday in December, one of their biggest holiday shopping days. But it’s become a widely-accepted term in the retail industry for shoppers who are logging-on after the weekend, waiting for great last-minute deals, or simply procrastinating.

Today many retailers are celebrating the second coming of Cyber Monday by offering major discounts across fashion, electronics, toys, home, and more. eBay is launching new deals every hour, Target is offering $20 off for every $100 you spend, and Jet is heavily discounting popular holiday items such as stand mixers, Sonos speakers, the Google Home, and more.

Successfully wrap up your holiday season in just one day. But shop now while the sales are still available! Here are some of our favorite deals below:

eBay
KitchenAid Stand Mixer 5-QT. 51% off from $345. Now $170.
Target
Instant Pot 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker 6 qt. Now $100. Save $20 for every $100.
eBay
Dyson HD01 Supersonic Hair Dryer Refurbished. 38% off from $400. Now $250.
eBay
Bose SoundLink Mini Series. 50% off from $200. Now $100.
Jet
Google Home Mini - Charcoal. 41% off from 49. Now $29.
Jet
Samsung 50 Inch 4K HDR Ultra HD LED Smart TV UN50MU6300. 13% off from $549. Now $478.
Target
Harry's Grooming Gift Set - 5 Piece Winter Blue. Now $14.99. Save $20 for every $100.
Target
Keurig® K200 Single-Serve K-Cup® Pod Coffee Maker. Now $89.99. Save $20 for every $100.
eBay
Ugg Women's Classic Short II Ankle-High Suede Boot. 38% off from $160. Now $100.
eBay
Black & Decker Robotic Vacuum. 68% off from $399. Now $130.
Jet
Dyson DC59 Slim Cordless Stick Vacuum. 24% off from $249. Now $189.
Target
SodaStream Jet Starter Kit. Now $70.99. Save $20 for every $100.
Jet
T3 Featherweight Compact Folding Dryer, Soft Pink. 34% off from $150. Now $99.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Christmas Shoppable Shopping Promotions E Bay E Commerce
Today Is Green Monday: The Day To Finish Up Your Online Shopping
CONVERSATIONS