'Green News Report' - October 12, 2017

Green News Report' is six minutes of independent green news, politics, analysis and snarky comment

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Deadly, historic firestorms in California's Wine Country continue to rage out of control; Risk of water-borne diseases rise in battered Puerto Rico; PLUS: Trump's EPA greases the way for massive, controversial Pebble Mine in the world's most valuable salmon fishery... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): The people of Puerto Rico have become political opponents for Trump; 10 Hurricanes in 10 Weeks: With Ophelia, a 124-year-old record is matched; Key changes needed to prevent fiery rail crashes; Most US oil executives see prices below $60 per barrel through 2018; EPA reveals sharply lower cost of climate change to justify repealing Clean Power Plan; Homebuyers not warned reservoirs would flood their homes; Trump nominates privatization advocate AccuWeather CEO to head NOAA; Texas EPA allows coal plants to pollute even more; Coal ash dam failures would impact hundreds, maps show... PLUS: Study shows North Atlantic wind farms could power the whole world.... and much, MUCH more! ...

