In light of U.S. President Donald Trump’s approaching visit to the United Kingdom, a social media campaign launched in May asked Brits to make the 2004 Green Day hit “American Idiot” the No. 1 song on the singles music charts when he arrives later this week.
The campaign seems to be working.
As of Monday, the rock tune — which was originally written about U.S. President George W. Bush — is the No. 1 single on Amazon’s best sellers list. Chart Data also reported that the song has cracked the Top 20 on Britain’s official singles chart midway through the charting week. It’s also been popping in and out of the Top 10 and 20 on iTunes’ singles chart for the past few days.
Along with the Green Day song, Trump is expected to encounter protests and a 20-foot diapered “Trump baby” blimp during his trip to London. It seems like the commander in chief is going to get a pretty clear message from the Brits, when he comes around.
Watch the video for the song below.