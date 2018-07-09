In light of U.S. President Donald Trump’s approaching visit to the United Kingdom, a social media campaign launched in May asked Brits to make the 2004 Green Day hit “American Idiot” the No. 1 song on the singles music charts when he arrives later this week.

The campaign seems to be working.

We’ve crept up into the iTunes Top 10 (AND another version at #17 too!) and still at #1 on Amazon! Keep sharing to others what we are all doing! #MAIGA pic.twitter.com/4wuuElNwrC — American Idiot For UK No.1 When Trump Visits (@TrumpIdiotNo1) July 7, 2018

Along with the Green Day song, Trump is expected to encounter protests and a 20-foot diapered “Trump baby” blimp during his trip to London. It seems like the commander in chief is going to get a pretty clear message from the Brits, when he comes around.