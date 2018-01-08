Greenleaf Actor Benjamin Patterson Lives His Dreams With His Husband While Raising Their Son

You’ve undoubtedly heard of that mythic “jack of all trades,” that person who seems to do everything well? Well, I just met him — and as it turns out, his name’s not “Jack” — it’s Ben. Benjamin Patterson, to be exact, and he’s one of those guys who makes the mortals among us completely nuts.

Patterson, 42, is an actor. He’s also a model. And a photographer. AND a musician. And he juggles all of that from his beautiful home in Los Angeles that she shares with his husband, Mike Moody, and their two year old son, Zachary.

Patterson is also almost unbelievably down to earth and accessible, warmly recalling meeting Moody almost 18 years ago.

“We met the original, old fashioned way: at a club,” Patterson remembered. “We were both living in the Bay area and decided to go out one night with our respective groups of friends. We met at a club in San Francisco called The Box, wound up talking and just hit it off. He’s a great spirit, a great guy, lots of fun. The night I met him, I believe I may have said to myself ‘I think he’s the one.’ He’s a great cat.”

After over a decade together, and after seeing many of their family members marry and start families, the couple decided to legally marry in 2015 and began thinking about extending their family via surrogacy. Patterson recalled that their journey to fatherhood brought its share of challenges.

“From the time we decided to have a child until the time Zach was born was approximately three years,” Patterson said. “We decided to use a surrogacy service in Beverly Hills called Fertility Miracles. We used my sperm, and our surrogate, who’s a really remarkable woman, got pregnant almost immediately.”

“For the first four months, things were going really well,” Patterson remembered. “We saw the heartbeat, we saw the brain formation, we saw all of these different things and got more and more excited. We got to the next appointment, and we were supposed to find out the baby’s gender. The doctor paused and began staring at the sonogram…and there was a lot of silence.”

Patterson and his husband soon learned that their baby had a condition called renal agenesis. No kidneys had formed in the fetus.

“The problem is, no kidneys means no digestive system,” Patterson somberly said. “We were basically told right there on the spot that the pregnancy was going to have to be terminated. That took a toll — it was very rough to deal with. But our surrogate told us that she wanted to see the process through, and that if we wanted to continue and start the process over, she was willing to do it. She got pregnant again on the first try, and without any real complications, Zach was born nine months later.”

@PrimeTime3t10

With their demanding careers — Mike’s an education consultant — a new little one, even a completely healthy one, can present his share of challenges. Zachary was no exception! Patterson said the biggest of them was managing his own “creative bursts.”

“In the past,” Patterson recalled, “I would get creative and run into my studio and just go jam some music out really quickly, or be somewhere and be inspired by something and sing it into my phone. Now, if Zach’s asleep, I’ve gotta be quiet! Mostly, I’ve had to learn to manage my own inner child so that I’m still doing the responsible stuff but also keeping my own creative flow open so that I can still do what I do.”

Most parents would agree that those types of concessions are small prices to pay for the seemingly endless joys of watching a little one grow. Patterson said his greatest joy as a dad has been watching Zachary learn. Like the proudest father I’ve ever spoken to, Patterson made sure I knew that little Zach was “…an extremely smart little kid!”

“Both my husband’s family and mine are big, and in a large family you see the gamut of what little kids do at given points in their development,” Patterson said. “Zach’s at a point in his learning where he’s able to display affection. It’s a really rewarding part, when he’s finally able to run to you and jump into your arms. With technology being what it is, it’s also interesting to see Zach really engage with his fingers, to pick up and understand what buttons do or what the power switch will do.”

“And then to also see him put sounds together and put words together,” Patterson continued. “The other morning, he said something that sounded like ‘hot cocoa,’ and he’d never said it before, and he’d never had it! And of course, I rewarded him by yelling and saying ‘Yay,’ so now he says ‘hot cocoa’ a lot!”

While Patterson has the “proud father” thing down pat, he doesn’t really fit some people’s description of a “gay dad.” While he was reluctant to place a label on himself, he has had relationships with women.

“Early on, I remember having girlfriends, but at the same time I remember as early as late elementary or early high school, being attracted to guys,” Patterson recalled. “I never put a label on it at the time. The neighborhood I grew up in, in Oakland, California, was very diverse, and there was always a same-sex couple that we had as neighbors. It was nothing out of the ordinary — we all just knew Mark and Rick. So from a very early age, it was just always there.”

“Toward the end of high school and as I started college, the physical interactions then came about — obviously, I’m talking about sex,” Patterson blushed. “Bisexuality didn’t exist in my head, in my life as a possibility. So when I was with my girlfriend, I was with her and I was into her and I thought she was great. I still was attracted to men, but I never said anything or acted on it. And then, when I was single and dating guys or meeting guys or seeing guys, [my attraction to women] just never came up.”

“When I met my husband, I was like ‘Yeah, he’s amazing, so I’m just going to keep focused on that,’” Patterson continued. “Having said that, I wouldn’t go “Yeah, I’m bi and right now I’m with a guy’ because that kind of puts a time limit on my marriage. I know people who are bisexual, but I never said that I was.”

@PrimeTim3t10 Patterson (left) with son, Zach, and husband Mike Moody

One of the great mysteries of life — or mine, at least — is how people like Patterson seemingly have it all: a demanding but rewarding career, a great marriage, and a beautiful son. Patterson’s acting career really began to take off almost fifteen years ago when he booked a role on Patrik-Ian Polk’s groundbreaking Noah’s Arc, the African American answer to Showtime’s equally revolutionary Queer As Folk.

“I was honored to have been able to participate,” Patterson said of his involvement with Noah’s Arc. “Just last night, someone told me that the show helped him come out to his parents, adding that he’d asked his parents to watch the show before he told them, so that he could ease the conversation along. It’s a very rewarding thing.”

Roles on shows like Noah’s Arc soon led to once-in-a-lifetime projects, like the role he played on an episode of the long running ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. Patterson played the show’s first transgender character.

“When I did the casting for Grey’s,” Patterson remembered, “they actually put me in full makeup after I read. Since my character was going to be transitioning, they wanted to see me as a woman. They photographed me and sent the.shots to [series creator and executive producer] Shonda Rhimes. One day she showed up on set, and I walked over and thanked her for the opportunity. She told me I was doing a wonderful job, and as I walked away I was floating — only to have to lay back on that hospital bed on set and pretend that everything was wrong with me again! Meeting her was very cool. She was very nice.”

Just a few years later, Patterson found himself working for another woman in television, a rather obscure upstart by the name of Oprah Winfrey. Patterson is on the cast of OWN’s hit Greenleaf which details the decadence of a southern family that’s steeped in religion. Winfrey serves as one of the series’ executive producers, as well as plays a recurring role on the show.

I had to ask Patterson what it was like to have the Queen of All Media as a boss.

“It’s such a double-sided, wonderful experience,” Patterson reflected. “The one side of it is, yeah, Oprah is the person who signs the checks, she’s one of the executive producers, she’s the head of the show, and she’s the television personality, the person I idolize. The other side of it is now, she’s my peer in a sense. Now I say that with, obviously, the utmost of respect, but when I go into a work situation, in order for me to do what I do, I have to look at everyone as my equal. In order for me to be 100%, I can’t look at myself as anything less than as good as [everyone else], or I wouldn’t be there.”

Patterson may see himself as Winfrey’s peer in front of the camera, but he shared a story that belied his adoration for her.

“One day, we were doing publicity shots for Greenleaf, and from behind me I hear someone yell ‘Benjamin!’, Patterson laughed. “It was HER. SHE called MY name! And we wound up talking…about EVERYTHING! This was the month before my son was born, and Mike and I hadn’t told anyone his name, because people always want to have an opinion about it. Oprah asked me ‘So can you tell me the baby’s name?’ And I blurted out “Zachary!’ Because she’s OPRAH! And I wasn’t going to tell her ‘No!’.”

“Just after Zachary was born, we got this giant basket of books from Oprah, everything from ‘The Carrot Seed’ to ‘Where The Wild Things Are,’” Patterson enthused. “She’s very warm and endearing but at the same time very powerful. She really is amazing.”

Between appointments on television sets with entertainment titans like Winfrey and Rhimes, Patterson’s band, Sapphire Sky, recorded an album called Hollywood Summertime. It’s reminiscent of the funkiest things ever recorded by Prince. Patterson is also a photographer, having just booked his first cover layout, for Satellite Magazine. And he’s still active as a model — which actually predates his acting career — as he and his husband just shot a layout for Disney Resorts & Hotels. Patterson says they are the first interracial same-sex couple to represent Disney in a print advertising campaign.

Now, I think you’ll agree with me that, ok, Benjamin, enough is enough! But oh, no: even with all of that, Patterson has time to hit the gym. The man sports a six pack that you could bounce a dime on. And while he doesn’t mind showing it off during photo shoots, Patterson is modest — or guarded! — about his fitness regimen.

“I do make sure in the morning, if not in the evening, I take the baby and the dog for a walk,” Patterson shared. “And we live in a hilly neighborhood so it can be a very challenging walk. I’ve worked out pretty much since I was in high school. My diet is not super restricted, but I eat within the realm of how I was raised. Baked chicken or fish, some sort of vegetable that was steamed, and some starch: rice, pasta, or potatoes.”

“I take care of myself and I stay physically active because I want to be there for Zach,” Patterson continued. “Most of my motivation comes from that. When Zach is 10, I’ll be 52. I want to be able to play with him. I don’t know what sports or activities he’s going to like, but I want to be able to participate.”

As Patterson and I wrapped up, it was clear to me that, as he is living so many of his dreams — acting, modeling, photography, and music — he might be able to help someone understand the secret to success. In typical Patterson fashion, he was modest about that, too — and, while admitting that he’s drawn inspiration from Oprah herself, he spoke of surrounding oneself with a real support network.

“When you decide that you’re going to do something,” Patterson advised, “take an honest look at the things you’re saying are going on. I was talking to someone last night, and he said ‘I’m a starving artist, and I’m just embracing that.’ I told him ‘Well, there are successful artists, and there are starving artists,. You can choose which you want to be.’ As simplistic as that sounds, at least for me, it really is that simple. Either the light switch is on, or it’s off. Decide what you’re going to do, and make it happen. Don’t say you’re an ‘aspiring actor.’ Say you’re an actor! There’s a clip going around on Instagram,” Patterson said. “It’s a clip of Oprah saying that you need to decide who the people are that you’re giving energy to, and if they’re positive and motivate you, that’s great. If they’re not, they’re out of your life. It makes a huge difference.”

This feature was originally published in Gay Parent Magazine.

Follow Benjamin Patterson on Instagram (@benhjaminpattersonallday) and Twitter (@benjustcreates).