A crew of scientists on a mission for Greenpeace have surfaced with astounding first-ever photos from the depths of the Antarctic Ocean showing surprisingly diverse and abundant life even in the frigid dark.

The mission, involving state-of-the-art submersibles launched from the Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise aims to discover new life, gather data and help develop a love and appreciation for the water planet’s Antarctic Ocean. Its key goal is to build support to create the largest protected area in the world: a 700,000-square-mile Antarctic Ocean Sanctuary where industrial fishing would be banned. The need is dire, with the Antarctic Peninsula warming faster than any other place on Earth. The international Antarctic Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources will consider creating the sanctuary when it meets in Australia in October.

Hmm, if you get over 200k we’ll ask the Captain if you can join our expedition to the Antarctic and dance with the penguins. #StrangerThings have happened https://t.co/qT78aIcKOw pic.twitter.com/LmmLceE17J — Greenpeace (@Greenpeace) January 22, 2018

Harbour and “Fantastic Beasts” star Alison Sudol are now on board the Arctic Sunrise. Harbour actually does plans on dancing with penquins, and Greenpeace has promised to film it when he does.

Daneil Belra/Greenpeace David Harbour and Alison Sudol aboard Arctic Sunrise.

Initially “nervous” actor Javier Bardem already made the trip down under last month, reported mini-sub pilot and marine biologist John Hocevar.

Christian Aslund / Greenpeace Actor Javier Bardem about to take the plunge with submersible pilot John Hocevar.

Greenpeace There he goes.

Christian Aslund / Greenpeace Before: Javier Bardem horns in on David Harbour's action and gets to know some chinstrap penguins.

The real stars — sea stars, brittle stars, sun stars, feather stars, bright red sea stars, and basket stars — are already in the ocean.

Christian Aslund / Greenpeace Ophiuroid brittle stars collected off Lecointe Island.

Christian Aslund / Greenpeace A Gorgonocephalus chilensis basket star found off Lecointe Island.

While it’s too cold for most fish, crocodile ice fish survive because they have a kind of antifreeze in their blood:

Greenpeace Crocodile ice fish.

Check out these other shots of the ocean seabed:

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

And above the water:

Christian Aslund / Greenpeace A chinstrap penguin checks out the view.

Christian Aslund / Greenpeace Members of an Adelie penguin colony in Hope Bay head out to fish.