Texas Gov.'s Campaign Still Holding Shotgun Giveaway After Santa Fe School Shooting

The re-election campaign of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is continuing to promote a shotgun giveaway days after a shooter, armed with a shotgun and a pistol, opened fire at a Texas high school.

Abbott, a staunch pro-gun advocate, said Friday that lawmakers needed to “do more than just pray for victims and their families” following the Santa Fe High School massacre, in which authorities say a 17-year-old student killed 10 people and wounded 13.

“It’s time in Texas that we take action to step up and make sure this tragedy is never repeated ever again,” Abbott said at a press conference, where he noted that the suspected shooter used a shotgun and .38-caliber revolver he had obtained from his father.

Still, the “action” suggested by Abbott on Friday did not appear to include pulling a contest offered by his re-election campaign in which participants can enter to win a shotgun.

“Win a Texas-made shotgun!” boasts Abbott’s official campaign website. To enter the contest, which began May 1, those interested are instructed to submit their contact information online.

Participants must be Texas residents of at least 18 years of age, according to the fine print, and must be legally able to purchase a pump-action shotgun. The drawing is to be held June 1 and the winner will receive a $250 gift certificate redeemable at a Central Texas licensed gun dealer, according to the website.

Abbott’s campaign also printed promotional material featuring the shotgun giveaway to hang on doorknobs. It’s unclear when and where the printed ads for the contest where circulated.

Representatives for Abbott did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Some Twitter users, including the Austin chapter of March for Our Lives, took notice of the seemingly tone-deaf giveaway:

If politicians like Greg Abbott spent as much time talking about safe storage and risks of easily accessible guns in the home as they did pandering to the NRA, we might actually save some lives. Elect leaders who put kids first. #USAoverNRA @Bradybuzz https://t.co/5ym7hySPZq — Kris Brown (@KrisB_Brown) May 20, 2018

Saw this as sort of a meme and thought 'there is no way he's actually doing this'.

I thought wrong. @GregAbbott_TX should be ashamed of himself. #txlege https://t.co/XFjFBO26vh — James Hamric (@HokieinSA) May 20, 2018