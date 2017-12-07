Producer Greg Berlanti Married Soccer Player Robbie Rogers Over The Weekend

Surprise! Hollywood producer Greg Berlanti and former soccer player Robbie Rogers are married.

Berlanti, 45, and Rogers, 30, tied the knot Dec. 2 in Malibu, California. Though details of the ceremony are scarce, Rogers posted a heartfelt photo on Instagram showing the pair in tuxedos holding hands with their son, Caleb Gene Berlanti.

“To marry the man I love in front of all of my loved one’s was not something I grew up thinking would ever happen,” Rogers, who made history in 2013 as the first openly gay male athlete active on a U.S. professional sports league, wrote in the caption accompanying the photo. “Thank you to the men and women who made this day possible.”

Rogers retired from the Los Angeles Galaxy last month.

Berlanti, whose résumé includes “Everwood,” “Arrow” and “Riverdale,” offered his sentiments in a photo he posted of Rogers and Caleb before Saturday’s nuptials.

Meanwhile, stylist Warren Alfie Baker posted an image of the dapper couple posing with their entire wedding party.

Rogers had teased fans with a photo of Berlanti and their son “preparing for the big day” last week, though he didn’t specify what the “big day” would entail.

Berlanti and Rogers, who had been dating since 2013, announced their engagement on Instagram on New Year’s Eve 2016.

“2016 was memorable for many reasons, for me it [w]as the year my heart doubled in size. First, when my son Caleb was born. And second, a few days ago, when I got engaged to my soulmate,” Berlanti, who will make his big-screen directorial debut with 2018's hotly-anticipated gay teen dramedy, “Love, Simon,” wrote at the time. “Though I dreamed of both those things happening, I’m not sure I truly believed they were possible.”