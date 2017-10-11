Here's The Mugshot Of Rep. Greg Gianforte That He Really, Really Didn't Want You To See

Later that same month, Gianforte and his legal team filed a motion arguing the court did not have the authority to require him to appear for fingerprints and a mugshot because he was not arrested or charged with a felony. The court ultimately denied the request, and he was booked into the Gallatin County Detention Center in Bozeman, Montana, in late August.

The Gallatin County District Court did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s inquiries Wednesday about the mugshot.

HuffPost asked the congressman at the U.S. Capitol in July whether he believed other Montanans cited for misdemeanor assault also shouldn’t be fingerprinted and photographed. He walked into his office without responding.