San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich did not hold back in his latest criticism of President Donald Trump.

The five-time NBA champion coach has a history of tearing into Trump, but on Monday he took his condemnation of the commander in chief to the next level by calling him a “soulless coward.”

In an impromptu telephone call to The Nation’s Dave Zirin, the U.S. Air Force veteran took fierce aim at POTUS’ false claim that former President Barack Obama didn’t call the families of fallen service members.

Coach Popovich called me to vent about Trump's latest outrage. Here's what he said https://t.co/t4sK0QYWO3 — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) October 16, 2017

Popovich claimed Trump “thinks that he can only become large by belittling others” and said his lie about Obama was “as low as it gets.”

And he didn’t stop there:

“We have a pathological liar in the White House: unfit intellectually, emotionally, and psychologically to hold this office and the whole world knows it, especially those around him every day.”

Popovich added that the people working alongside Trump “should be ashamed” for not doing anything about his unsuitability for office.

Twitter users appeared to agree with his thoughts, and had this to say:

I’m ready for the Eminem-Gregg Popovich duet at this year’s Grammys. https://t.co/alR53FigIc — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) October 16, 2017

There's a 6 billion pct chance Donald Trump is going to publicly call for Gregg Popovich to be replaced as head coach of US national team. — Micah Adams (@MicahAdams13) October 16, 2017

all i want is for people to feel about me the way i feel about gregg popovich https://t.co/tJDhQDVdsh — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) October 17, 2017

Looking forward to Trump’s rage tweets on the “failing” Spurs and “loser” coach Gregg Popovich — winners of five NBA titles in 15 years. — Bart Hubbuch (@BartHubbuch) October 16, 2017