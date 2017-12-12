Man Arguing With Girlfriend Threw Good Samaritan Off Bridge: Police

A Connecticut man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly threw another man off a bridge during an argument with his girlfriend.

Police arrested 25-year-old Gregory Rottjer on Tuesday in connection with the incident that occurred around 1 a.m. Thanksgiving Day on the bridge connecting the small Connecticut cities of Shelton and Derby.

Rottjer and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Jennifer Hannum, were arguing while walking over the bridge when the victim and his brother asked Hannum if she was OK, according to WFSB-TV.

Police said the two good Samaritans attempted to walk away, but Rottjer and a friend who was at the scene, 27-year-old Matthew Dorso, allegedly started a fight with them.

During the skirmish, Rottjer allegedly threw the 30-year-old victim off the bridge and into the icy Housatonic River, a drop of 45 feet, according to The Hartford Courant.

A rescue crew was called and the victim was saved from drowning by a police officer who jumped into the river and pulled him to shore.

Rottjer, Dorso and Hannum fled the scene, police said.

The victim is still recovering from his injuries, according to NBC Connecticut.

Rottjer has also been charged with first-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.