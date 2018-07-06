Greta Gerwig Sets All-Star Cast For 'Little Women' Movie Adaptation

Director Greta Gerwig’s movie adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel Little Women is shaping up to be a natural companion to her previous work about female identity.

Producer Robin Swicord revealed that unlike previous adaptations, Gerwig’s version of “Little Women” will mostly cover the second half of the book, with the March sisters becoming young adults.

“It’s really taking a look at what it is for a young woman to enter the adult world,” Swicord told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published Thursday. “It’s a clear-eyed approach to the challenges women face as they try to bravely move into new situations.”

Swicord confirmed that the film will have an all-star cast, including “Lady Bird” stars Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet, as well as actresses Emma Stone and Meryl Streep.

Filming for the project will begin in Boston this fall, with Ronan and Stone as two of the sisters, Jo and Meg, Chalamet as their neighbor Laurie, and Streep as Aunt March.

Up-and-coming British actress Florence Pugh, best known for “Lady Macbeth,” will play Amy.

Swicord, who wrote the screenplay for the celebrated 1994 film adaptation starring Winona Ryder, Susan Sarandon, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes and Christian Bale, responded to criticisms that the novel has been adapted numerous times.

She argued that a new version could help the novel reach a modern audience, saying that the film’s producers selected Gerwig, who also co-wrote and starred in “Frances Ha” and “Mistress America,” precisely because she had that vision.