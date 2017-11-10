Gretchen Carlson: Fire Sexual Predators, Protect Victims

“Boorish behavior transcends ideology and political lines, despite the fact that there are many who seek to blame Democrats for Harvey Weinstein’s behavior or Republicans for Bill O’Reilly’s,” she wrote. “It is not liberal to ask for a workplace where you are not fondled or groped. It’s not conservative to expect to meet with a man without having him dangle his hotel key or ask you to sit on his lap while he has an erection.”

The former anchor told CNN she wants to see predators fired, and those brave enough to come forward keep their jobs.

“Let’s go out and find all those American women who work just as hard as all the rest of us for the American dream who had it taken away from them because they had the courage to come forward and blow the whistle on somebody else,” Carlson said. “Forget about whether the predators are coming back into the workplace.”