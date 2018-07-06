Carlson, a former Fox News host, filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes in 2016. Ailes was ousted from his position and Carlson won a $20 million settlement. Her story prompted a wave of other female Fox News employees to come forward with their own allegations of sexual misconduct. Since leaving Fox, Carlson has become an outspoken anti-sexual harassment advocate.

Shine resigned from Fox News in May 2017 after he was accused in multiple lawsuits of covering up workplace sexual harassment and racial discrimination, as well as encouraging employees to bash accusers and bullying women into confidential arbitration.

Carlson declined through a spokeswoman to comment further on Shine’s new role. HuffPost reported on Thursday that Shine’s wife, Darla Shine, frequently attempted to discredit sexual harassment accusers at Fox News on Twitter. Darla Shine’s Twitter account was deleted Thursday afternoon, but HuffPost reviewed several disparaging tweets against Carlson and former host Megyn Kelly.

“Oh and Darla got to spew crap about me without any repercussions but women who are harassed and forced into secret arbitration or settlements can’t say s―-. Go figure,” Carlson tweeted on Thursday night.