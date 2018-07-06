Gretchen Carlson is not happy about former Fox News co-president Bill Shine’s new White House job, highlighting that the news comes around the second anniversary of her harassment lawsuit against the network.
The Trump administration announced on Thursday that Shine, who was pushed out of his role at Fox News in 2017 over his poor handling of sexual harassment claims, was named President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff for communications.
The White House said in a statement that Shine “brings over two decades of television programming, communications, and management experience to the role.”
“This... on the 2 year anniversary eve of filing my harassment lawsuit; giving women a voice, letting them know you can be believed, launching a national movement to stand up and speak up and say enough is enough,” the former Fox News host wrote on Twitter on Thursday in response to the White House announcement. “Life... works in mysterious ways.”
Carlson, a former Fox News host, filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes in 2016. Ailes was ousted from his position and Carlson won a $20 million settlement. Her story prompted a wave of other female Fox News employees to come forward with their own allegations of sexual misconduct. Since leaving Fox, Carlson has become an outspoken anti-sexual harassment advocate.
Shine resigned from Fox News in May 2017 after he was accused in multiple lawsuits of covering up workplace sexual harassment and racial discrimination, as well as encouraging employees to bash accusers and bullying women into confidential arbitration.
Carlson declined through a spokeswoman to comment further on Shine’s new role.
HuffPost reported on Thursday that Shine’s wife, Darla Shine, frequently attempted to discredit sexual harassment accusers at Fox News on Twitter. Darla Shine’s Twitter account was deleted Thursday afternoon, but HuffPost reviewed several disparaging tweets against Carlson and former host Megyn Kelly.
“Oh and Darla got to spew crap about me without any repercussions but women who are harassed and forced into secret arbitration or settlements can’t say s―-. Go figure,” Carlson tweeted on Thursday night.
Kelly also responded to Darla Shine on Twitter on Thursday evening.
“To Darla Shine ― yes, it was indeed an ‘awkward hug’ between me (then a 2d year reporter) & my then-boss, the CEO Ailes, especially when in his locked office he tried to make out w/me & then demanded to know when my contract was up after I shoved him off,” Kelly tweeted.