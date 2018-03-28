Grindr Security Flaws Puts User Privacy At Risk, Bombshell Report Claims

The queer dating and social networking app Grindr reportedly has two major security flaws that put the personal data of its more than 3 million daily users at risk.

Trever Faden, who is the CEO of property management company Atlas Lane, told NBC he discovered the issues after creating a new site that allowed Grindr users to discover who blocked them on the app.

Faden’s now-defunct site, called C*ckblocked, required Grindr users to enter their username and password to login into the service and had launched earlier this month.

However, after entering a Grindr username and password, Faden said he was able to access data not publicly seen on profiles, including unread messages, email addresses, deleted photos and location of individual users.

Faden also found that some of the information sent to the company’s servers was not encoded, meaning that user locations could be exposed even if they chose to opt out of sharing their location information.

“One could, without too much difficulty or even a huge amount of technological skill, easily pinpoint a user’s exact location,” Faden said. His claims were backed up by two independent cybersecurity researchers, according to NBC.

A Grindr representative did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. A little more than a week before NBC’s report was published, however, the app tweeted:

Important reminder: Never share your Grindr account information or password with third parties. Using unauthorized tools puts your Grindr account at risk. For questions about account security email help@grindr.com. Safe Grinding! — Grindr (@Grindr) March 19, 2018

Grindr officials told NBC that they were aware of the security issues Faden had uncovered and that they had changed their system to prevent access to data regarding blocked accounts. It’s unknown if further changes were being planned.

“Grindr moved quickly to make changes to its platform to resolve this issue,” the company said, according to NBC. “Grindr reminds all users that they should never give away their username and password to any third parties claiming to provide a benefit, as they are not authorized by Grindr and could potentially have malicious intent.”

Privacy concerns stemming from the use of popular dating and social networking apps is hardly a new issue. In 2014, cybersecurity firm Synack found that Grindr allowed users to access profiles and locations of others anywhere in the world. That information, researchers wrote, could “ultimately unmask the identities” of Grindr users who wished to remain anonymous and put them at safety risk.

That same year, an anonymous tipster reportedly sent messages to Grindr users in countries that have anti-LGBTQ legislation in place or are otherwise hostile to queer people telling them that they could be targeted, persecuted or even murdered as a result of the app’s location sharing data.