02/05/2018 04:55 pm ET

16 Groupons For Surprisingly Great Valentine's Day Gifts

Shockingly good deals on gifts for him and her 💘💐🍫

By Brittany Nims
PavelIvanov via Getty Images

Whether you’re planning a cozy night in or a getaway to the most romantic hotel in the U.S., your boo will love that you’re treating them to something special on Valentine’s Day

Unfortunately, all of those V-Day essentials like candy, chocolate and wine can add up fast, which is why we’ve turned to Groupon.

We know what you’re thinking: Groupon is usually reserved for last-minute deals on hotels, salon appointments, sightseeing tours and massages ― which is true. But, it’s also become a great destination to find surprisingly good Valentine’s Day gifts that your person will actually enjoy. 

If you’re looking for thoughtful Valentine’s Day gifts that won’t break the bank, take a look at these impressive V-Day gifts you can get on Groupon: 

  • 1 50% off personalized wine cork keeper
    Groupon
    Get it here
  • 2 50% off flowers and gifts from ProFlowers
    Groupon
    Get it here
  • 3 83% off custom photo books from Shutterfly
    Groupon
    Get it here
  • 4 89% off custom wire name necklace
    Groupon
    Get it here
  • 5 50% off cookies, cakes and gift baskets from Cheryl's Cookies
    Groupon
    Get it here
  • 6 53% off personalized gifts from Personalization Mall
    Groupon
    Get it here
  • 7 93% off personalized initial sterling silver earring studs
    Groupon
    Get them here
  • 8 83% off 15 bottles of premium wine
    Groupon
    With $50 gift voucher and free corkscrew. Get it here
  • 9 61% off manufacturer refurbished Garmin Vivosmart HR
    Groupon
    Get it here
  • 10 50% off dipped strawberries and chocolate treats from Shari's Berries
    Groupon
    Get it here
  • 11 57% off one acre of land on Mars from Buy Planet Mars
    Groupon
    Get it here
  • 12 92% off custom monogrammed clasp bangle
    Groupon
    Get it here
  • 13 96% off custom canvas prints
    Groupon
    Get it here
  • 14 50% off flowers and gifts from FTD.com
    Groupon
    Get it here
  • 15 80% off photo coffee mug from CanvasOnSale
    Groupon
    Get it here
  • 16 73% off monogrammed initial pendant necklace
    Groupon
    Get it here

