Grown-ish is the show we need right now

Only three days into 2018 and Black girls are out here winning and setting the tone for 2018. On Wednesday night Grown-ish, the highly anticipated Black-ish spinoff starring Yara Shahidi premiered on Freeform, resulting in the top trending spot on Twitter and a creating a new fan base of devoted followers. For those out of the loop, ABC’s Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated show Black-ish follows the Johnson family, an upper class black family dealing with the lived realities of race and Blackness in America and the myriad of issues that comes with success. Created by Kenya Barris and comedian Larry Wilmore, Black-ish expertly navigates these waters with immense humor and insight, providing much needed alternative representations of Blackness from refreshing and cross generational perspectives. Now the show’s creators are endeavoring to repeat their success with Grown-ish, a spin off devoted to Andre and Rainbow Johnson’s confident and beautiful eldest daughter Zoey’s foray in to college at the fictional CAL U. It is a seamless transition in tone, pivoting from Andre’s voice to Zoey’s, and setting the scene for a new kind of coming of age show in an often homogenous sitcom line up.

From the beginning it is tempting, and entirely understandable, to draw comparisons between Grown-ish and popular 90’s sitcom, A Different World. An older leaning millennial audience will certainly get a little misty eyed and nostalgic while watching, but it is important to allow Grown-ish to be of its time if it is going to be what this generation needs it to be. However, the show’s pilot episodes, entitled “Late Registration” and “Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe” (odes to hip classic hip hop albums), give distinctly and overt Breakfast Club vibes as we are introduced to Zoey’s new friend base. The group meets in Cal U’s wholly undesirable midnight course, taught by Black-ish cross over character Charlie (Deon Cole), and begins to build a lasting foundation for friendship, drama, and I’m guessing, budding romance.

The classic tropes about the characters you meet in college are employed, with a few twists, as we meet the cast of characters. There are some familiar faces, like those of Chloe x Halle, beloved twin vocalist duo anointed by Beyoncé herself, who play track stars Jazz and Sky. But the cast is made up of mostly fresh and adorable faces like Luka Sabbat (as artsy stoner with boyish good looks, Luca) and Trevor Jackson (as recently woke bae and campus activist, Aaron), which we quickly guess will become Zoey’s opposing love interests, dividing audiences into either #TeamAaron or #TeamLuca. Rebellious, bisexual, and often brash Nomi (Emily Arlook), STEM student/drug dealer Vivek (Jordan Buhat), and friend-turned-foe-turned-roommate Analisa (Francia Raisa) completes this patch work of friends, each with their own reason for having ended up in Charlie’s classroom.

Zoey’s crew is diverse in both background and ideology, which undoubtedly lays the foundation for interesting, complex conversations and timely social situations to come. These interactions may also help Zoey’s character evolve, as she realizes she is not nearly as self-actualized as she believes herself to be, now faced with new challenges and tests of characters (which she initially fails). Though true to the light-hearted air of a half-hour sitcom comedy, much like its predecessor, Grown-ish is masterfully balanced with attention to heavier topics from code switching- as exemplified by the twins hailing from the hood and attempting to fit into the affluent student body they now find themselves in- to the amphetamine abuse on college campus and the awkward navigation of hook up culture. It is easy to see how this show will quickly and seamlessly develop a cult following among the show’s younger target demographic, while still capturing and holding the attention of an older one.

For so many thirty and forty somethings, including the show’s creator, it was A Different World that inspired us to attend college. It was seeing our whole and glorious Black selves depicted on the screen that made the notion of Black excellence and academics not only a plausible reality, but something truly cool. It was a show both timely and ahead of it’s time in the way it portrayed what we were faced with and who we were becoming. So perhaps this longing for a Grown-ish to recreate that feeling for a younger audience is part of why watching the first episodes had me in my feelings. But on its own merits there is no mistaking the potential for impact it has, even if that impact is simply sparking the kinds of transformative and necessary conversations that the Barris-brand is known for.

Yet, what is most exciting to see as an older millennial is the continuing departure from the Holden Caufield coming of age narratives to the centering of the voices and experiences of POCs, especially Black women. Our stories are rarely spotlighted, yet there is a heavy demand for them to be told in new, inventive, thoughtful, and nuanced ways that are far more relatable to the current crop of budding young adults facing challenges unique to them. I predict that this show will not only change the face of the little known Freeform network for the better, but also go on to encourage other networks to pick up on this trend and finally see that representation not only matters, but is lucrative.