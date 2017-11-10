GSK honors nonprofits making a positive IMPACT, showcases long-standing commitment to American communities

Southeastern Asian Mutual Assistance Associations Coalition (SEAMAAC) Southeastern Asian Mutual Assistance Associations Coalition (SEAMAAC) supports and serves immigrants and refugees and other politically, socially and economically marginalized communities as they seek to advance the condition of their lives in the United States.

For more than 20 years, one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), has influenced the building of healthier American communities. Collaborating with nonprofits as a standard-bearing, socially engaged and responsible corporation, GSK nobly addresses critical community health challenges.

Showcasing the company’s values, that are embedded in its culture and decision-making, yesterday GSK honored 10 organizations with the GSK IMPACT Award.

“Our 2017 GSK IMPACT Award winners are improving health outcomes in Greater Philadelphia in unexpected ways,” said Caroline De Marco, Vice President of GSK’s US Pharmaceuticals division.

“Although we may not usually think of safe housing, quality education, farming or physical activity as healthcare interventions, these nonprofit organizations demonstrate that their work has a meaningful impact on the health of our region,” said De Marco.

In recognition of outstanding contributions to a healthier Philadelphia region, the nonprofits were awarded $40,000 each to support their hand-in-hand work improving the health of residents throughout their respective communities.

In its 21st year, the GSK IMPACT Awards are one of several programs GSK offers as part of a commitment to building healthier communities across the United States, especially in the communities like Southeastern Pennsylvania, where the company employs nearly 5,000 people.

Meeting the nation’s highest philanthropic standards by supporting initiatives that exhibit operational quality, integrity and accountability, to date, several exemplary US-based nonprofits have been honored with over $9 million in GSK IMPACT Awards, many serving cities and surrounding areas of GSK’s US campuses in Durham, North Carolina and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“We are proud to be GSK’s operational partner,” said Pedro A. Ramos, President and CEO of The Philadelphia Foundation (TPF). “The grantees are both rooted in community and have effective attributes valued highly by both GSK and TPF.”

Presented in partnership with The Philadelphia Foundation, winning organizations were selected from a highly competitive process that required demonstration of innovative, measured and sustainable approaches to addressing various health factors — Diet and exercise, Education, Housing and transit, Employment, Family and social support, and Community safety.

During a ceremony at GSK’s Navy Yard corporate headquarters, Ramos and De Marco were joined by keynote speaker Michael DiBerardinis, Managing Director of the City of Philadelphia, who stressed “the importance of healthy neighborhoods and steps the City is taking to ensure that individuals’ and families’ long-term outcomes are not dictated by their zip code.”

Aiming to meet the expectations of society, through several of its signature programs, GSK has a history of influencing how health happens outside the doctor’s office and in communities it serves.

“We also partner with GSK on GSK Opportunity Scholarships and on the collective Get HYPE Philly! initiative, and applaud GSK’s philanthropic commitment to the region,” said Ramos, leader of one of the country’s oldest community foundations and financial steward that is set to celebrate its centennial next year.

Believing that education, safety, access to healthy foods and recreational spaces (and the support of families and social networks) contribute to our health, last month GSK announced a $440,000 GSK IMPACT Grant to Vetri Community Partnership to expand their Vetri Cooking Lab program to 30 after-school sites across Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey.

“The Vetri Community Partnership team has already shown that their innovative approach teaches young people to make healthier eating choices, and we can't wait for Vetri Cooking Lab to reach another 1,200 students over the next two years,” said Daniel Troy, GSK’s Senior Vice President and General Counsel.

At the conclusion of summer, GSK completed the 31st year of hosting its GSK Science in the Summer program, this year in partnership with The Franklin Institute.

Born in Philadelphia three decades ago from GSK’s commitment to supporting STEM education, “every year since it [GSK Science in the Summer] has continued to grow and improve to remain fresh, engaging and relevant for children here and across the country,” said GSK’s Manager of Community Partnerships, Marti Skold-Jordan. GSK Science in the Summer classes were held at 27 free library locations throughout Philadelphia.

In September, Skold-Jordan led the launch of “Science On Your Street” in North Carolina and will her office will announce the winners of the 2017 GSK IMPACT Awards for North Carolina’s Triangle Region later this month.

GSK 2017 IMPACT Awardees | Greater Philadelphia

Coatesville Youth Initiative is committed to youth-led, transformational community through efforts to train youth leaders, enhance family relationships, provide prevention education, and create collaborative initiatives to address community needs.

Food Moxie promotes nutrition and healthy eating habits by educating and inspiring people to grow, cook, and eat healthy food.

Good Samaritan Shelter, Inc. provides safe, comfortable housing and supportive services to men, women and children experiencing homelessness in Chester and Lancaster counties.

Greensgrow engages neighborhoods in innovating how urban agriculture can improve community health and prosperity.

New Leash on Life USA works to reduce recidivism and save the lives of at-risk dogs.

Philadelphia Outward Bound School changes lives for Philadelphia students by taking them out of doors and into natural environments to facilitate discovery of character and leadership.

SeniorLAW Center improves the lives of older Pennsylvanians and protects their rights through free legal representation, education and advocacy, fighting poverty and promoting access to justice for thousands of grandparents, older veterans, victims of elder abuse and exploitation, and other seniors in need.

Starfinder Foundation is a sports-based youth development organization that uses soccer as a hook to level the playing field and give students’ bodies, brains and budding leadership skills the exercise they need to grow strong and healthy.

Students Run Philly Style transforms students’ lives through running and mentorship.

