Gubernatorial Candidate Airs Same-Sex Kiss For 'Fox & Friends' Viewers

Maryland state Sen. Rich Madaleno (D) wants two things: to be elected governor of his state and to irritate President Donald Trump.

The gubernatorial candidate’s most recent TV ad begins by listing accomplishments, including sponsoring legislation to support Planned Parenthood and a measure to ban assault weapons, which he says “infuriate” the president and his conservative allies.

“Take that, Trump,” Madaleno’s supporters, including several children, chime after each item.

For the kicker, Madaleno turns to husband Mark Hodge for a kiss. (Watch the full ad above.)

Madaleno’s campaign said the ad began running Thursday morning in the Washington, D.C., market during “Fox & Friends” ― a show the president famously adores.

The ad is the first in the United States to show a political candidate kiss a same-sex partner, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund and Madaleno’s campaign.

A recent Washington Post-University of Maryland poll found Madaleno in fourth place for the Democratic nomination for governor. If he wins the nomination in the June 26 primary, he’ll face incumbent Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in the November election.

If elected, Madeleno would be the first openly gay man to be elected governor. Oregon Democrat Kate Brown, who is bisexual, became the first openly LGBTQ person elected governor in 2016.