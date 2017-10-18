The Internet Couldn't Get Enough Of Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka'oir's Luxurious Wedding

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir threw the wedding of the year Tuesday night.
Their highly anticipated “The Mane Event,” which aired on BET, was an all-white affair dripping in diamonds (from Keyshia’s bouquet to Gucci’s bowtie). The wedding, which cost $1.7 million, was a perfect mix of trap and luxury.
Folks on Twitter had a lot to say about the TV special.
Some, like comedian Khadi Don, obliged Gucci’s request for fans to wear all white while they watched the extravaganza. Others were stunned at the amount of money that went into creating the wedding.
Take a look at some of their comments below.
Congrats to the Wopsters!
