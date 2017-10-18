The Internet Couldn't Get Enough Of Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka'oir's Luxurious Wedding

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir threw the wedding of the year Tuesday night.

Their highly anticipated “The Mane Event,” which aired on BET, was an all-white affair dripping in diamonds (from Keyshia’s bouquet to Gucci’s bowtie). The wedding, which cost $1.7 million, was a perfect mix of trap and luxury.

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Oct 17, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Oct 18, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

Folks on Twitter had a lot to say about the TV special.

Some, like comedian Khadi Don, obliged Gucci’s request for fans to wear all white while they watched the extravaganza. Others were stunned at the amount of money that went into creating the wedding.

Take a look at some of their comments below.

After being told at the door that my name wasn't on the guest list for #TheManeEvent. | #FromFreshWithLove pic.twitter.com/8KBkwTA0Kt — Freshalina (@freshalina) October 18, 2017

Everybody really got the same hairstyle and outfit. One accord. One formation. I am HERE for it. #TheWopsters #TheManeEvent pic.twitter.com/Imx5GrcciL — Akaninyene 🇳🇬 (@AkanButNoJeezyy) October 18, 2017

I love when hood people try their best to be classy but the hood is still shinning through #TheManeEvent pic.twitter.com/r1f0hbjLhq — oh.lu.wah.bu.me (@bumiSAYS) October 18, 2017

Me watching Keyshia walk down the aisle #TheManeEvent pic.twitter.com/kjNv2IfNXA — nasstee (@yesimtonit) October 18, 2017

She's walking on diamonds, in a diamond dress, with a diamond head piece, to a man with a diamond bow tie on... #TheWopsters #TheManeEvent — King Lex (@_lovelexxx) October 18, 2017

If he doesn't look at you like this at the altar send him back... #TheManeEvent pic.twitter.com/uGku9edD24 — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) October 18, 2017

Gucci teeth whiter than everybody outfit in that bih. #themaneevent pic.twitter.com/ogJDLpBVg2 — Ari LaBeija (@LeaveItUp2Mel) October 18, 2017

Sis gotta diamond bouquet. I ain’t never felt so broke in my life. 😭😭 #TheManeEvent — Makayla Alexus ❤️ (@MakaylaAlexusss) October 18, 2017

Is this the hood’s generational answer to Charles and Diana’s wedding? #TheManeEvent — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) October 18, 2017

#TheManeEvent How is this so elegant yet ghetto at the same time? pic.twitter.com/rLeTsEOSZB — nextcaller! (@f8rina) October 18, 2017

me watching #TheManeEvent and seeing Gucci getting married pic.twitter.com/kvFbu7v0aT — Paradise Dapree (@paradisedapree) October 18, 2017

RICK ROSS HOLDING A WINGSTOP CUP AT GUCCI MANE’S WEDDING pic.twitter.com/WEE3CbBjqS — deuce papi (@lildom911) October 18, 2017

this DRESSSSS.... this hair ... THIS MAEKUP ... let me start saving now because .... yeah #TheWopsters — Ms.Storm (@Theylovestorm_) October 18, 2017

Gucci is a married Mane out here writing IG captions like "happy wife happy life" you can't tell me God ain't real — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) October 18, 2017