BLACK VOICES
10/18/2017 12:33 pm ET

The Internet Couldn't Get Enough Of Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka'oir's Luxurious Wedding

Congrats to the Wopsters! ❤️

By Taryn Finley

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir threw the wedding of the year Tuesday night.

Their highly anticipated “The Mane Event,” which aired on BET, was an all-white affair dripping in diamonds (from Keyshia’s bouquet to Gucci’s bowtie). The wedding, which cost $1.7 million, was a perfect mix of trap and luxury. 

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

Folks on Twitter had a lot to say about the TV special.

Some, like comedian Khadi Don, obliged Gucci’s request for fans to wear all white while they watched the extravaganza. Others were stunned at the amount of money that went into creating the wedding.

Take a look at some of their comments below.

Congrats to the Wopsters!

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
City Hall Weddings: The Carruths In Memphis, Tennessee
PHOTO GALLERY
City Hall Weddings: The Carruths In Memphis, Tennessee
Taryn Finley
Black Voices Associate Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fashion Rap And Hip Hop Music Gucci Mane
The Internet Couldn't Get Enough Of Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka'oir's Luxurious Wedding

CONVERSATIONS