Guilty or Not, Roy Moore Does Not Belong In The U.S. Senate

The allegations that have surfaced against Alabama senate candidate are horrendous to say the least.

Moore has been accused of acting in a sexually inappropriate manner with underage girls many years ago.

Thus far, Moore has denied the charges made against him. I can’t say for certain if these allegations are true, so I will refrain from judging him on that issue until all the facts come to light.

But truthfully, even before these allegations, Roy Moore had no business being within 1,000 feet of the senate.

Let’s be honest about who Roy Moore is: He is the absolute epitome of every negative stereotype people have about southern Republicans.

For starters, he was removed from the bench as a Judge twice for refusing to follow the law. In other words, he was being an activist Judge, something the right normally hates.

You’d think that would be disqualifying to hold any other type of elective office – let alone U.S. senate – but somehow he remained a viable figure.

And virtually every word or action he involved himself with ends up being worse than the last. Roy Moore has compared homosexuality to bestiality, advocated for making homosexual acts illegal, and suggested gay people should be barred from raising children or serving in government.

Additionally, Moore said that Muslims should not be allowed to serve in government, a stance that puts him strongly at odds with the U.S. Constitution.

Moore seems to believe Sharia Law is on the rise in certain Midwest states, a thought that has exactly zero basis in reality.

Moore believes 9/11 was God’s punishment for straying from “God’s law.”

And the capper, he thinks football players kneeling for the anthem are in violation of federal law, which I suppose means he believes they should all go to jail.

I’m not wild about players kneeling for the anthem, but I certainly recognize their right to do it, and I absolutely do not want anybody punished by the law for doing it. I could go on, but hopefully you get the point.

I’m all for anti-establishment. Believe me, nobody hates the way the ruling class behaves more than I do. They act all-knowing, condescend to anybody who disagrees, and then end up being wrong on most major issues, anyway. And when you point out how wrong they were, they just ridicule you for being a racist, or a sexist, or a homophobe, and a rube.

Except here’s the deal: Roy Moore actually IS all of those things.

Democrats are usually just making these accusations to smear their political opponents, but in this case, it is true. In all reality, Roy Moore won’t step aside, because he never does.

Even if the allegation gain more traction, he’s likely not going anywhere. Remember, this is a man who was removed from the judiciary twice and still didn’t have the shame or decency to just go away. And I’m sure he won’t now, either.

But he should.

He would be doing his party AND his country a huge favor.

Whether or not Roy Moore deserves to be in jail is a matter for the police to figure out, but one place Roy Moore absolutely doesn’t deserve to be is the U.S. senate.

If Republicans want to save their brand and while simultaneously saving the country from a huge disaster, they should find a way to pull the plug on his candidacy before everything finds a way to somehow get even worse.