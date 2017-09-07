WEIRD NEWS
Guinness World Records 2018: Long Fingernails, Long Eyelashes And Big, Big Hair

Ayanna Williams scratched her way to fame with fingernails measuring 18 feet, 10.9 inches.
By David Moye

When it comes to long fingernails, Ayanna Williams has nailed the world record.

Williams, of Houston, Texas, has fingernails with a combined total length of 18 feet, 10.9 inches, making her the current Guinness World Record holder in that category.

The previous record holder, Chris “The Dutchess” Walton, had nails that were 19 feet, 9 inches long, but she was scratched from the record book after she cut them, according to a Guinness spokeswoman.

Williams is officially fingered as the new fingernail champ in the 2018 edition of Guinness World Records, which was released today.

She’s not the only one who made the record books handily. Some of the weirder records appear below.

  • Longest Fingernails (Current)
    Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records
    Ayanna Williams of Houston has fingernails with a combined total length of 18 feet, 10.9 inches.
  • Longest Eyelash
    Jonathan Browning/Guinness World Records
    You Jianxia of Changzhou, China, has eyelashes measuring 4.88 inches long.
  • Tallest High Top Fade
    Ryan Schude/Guinness World Records
    Benny Harlem of Los Angeles has a high top fade measuring 52 inches above his head.
  • Oldest Bodybuilder
    Ryan Schude/Guinness World Records
    Jim Arrington was officially declared the World's Oldest Bodybuilder in 2013 when he competed in a professional contest in Venice Beach, California, at the age of 83 years, six days.
  • Cat With Longest Tail
    Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records
    Cygnus, a Maine Coon in Ferndale, Michigan, has a tail measuring 17.58 inches.
  • Andre Ortolf
    Paul Michael Hughes/Guinness World Records
    Andre Ortolf owns a wide variety of world records in the 2018 edition of Guinness World Records, including most Marmite eaten in one minute: 252 grams. 
  • Largest Cozy Coupe
    Richard Bradbury/Guinness World Records
    Brits Geof Bitmead (pictured) and John Bitmead built the world's largest Cozy Coupe: 8 feet, 10.2 inches. 
  • Most Jenga Blocks Removed By Whip
    Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records
    April Choi holds the record for most Jenga blocks removed by whip in one minute: 4. She achieved the record in Peoria, Illinois, on Sept. 27, 2016.
  • Rubik's Cube Wizard
    Guinness World Records
    Feliks Zemdegs holds numerous world records involving the Rubik's Cube. The student from Melbourne, Australia, can solve the cube in just 4.73 seconds.
  • World's Heaviest Bicycle
    Ranald Mackechnie/Guinness World Records
    Jeff Peeters of Belgium built the heaviest rideable bicycle in 2015. It weighs 1,895 pounds, 15.6 ounces.
  • Most Balloons Blown Up In An Hour
    Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records
    Hunter Ewen holds the record for most balloons blown up in an hour: 910.
  • Tallest Cat
    Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records
    Arcturus Aldebaran Powers of Ann Arbor, Michigan, is the tallest living domestic cat at 19.05 inches.
  • Largest Collection Of Teddy Bears
    Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records
    Jackie Miley of Hill City, South Dakota, has more than 8,026 teddy bears.
  • Prosthetic Tattoo Gun Arm
    Olivier Ramonteu/Guinness World Records
    Tattoo artist JC Sheitan owns the world's first prosthetic tattoo gun arm. It was made by JL Gonzal of Lyon, France.
  • Largest Covered Wagon
    Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records
    The world's largest covered wagon measures 40 feet long, 12 feet wide and 25 feet tall. David Bentley built the wagon by hand out of Illinois oak and steel in 2001. The wagon now sits near Route 66 in Lincoln, Illinois.
  • Largest Collection Of Batman Memorabilia
    Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records
    Brad Ladner of Roswell, Georgia, has the world's largest collection of Batman memorabilia: 8,226 different items as of April 2015.
