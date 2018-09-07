WEIRD NEWS
09/07/2018 03:09 pm ET Updated 1 hour ago

'Guinness World Records 2019' Features Some Truly Weird Feats

Everything from the guy with the most body modifications to the cat balancing the most dice on one paw.
headshot
By David Moye

Guinness World Records has just released its 2019 edition, and, of course, the record holders are getting lots of media attention.

This year, no one may get as much ink as Rolf Bucholz of Dortmund, Germany, but he had a head start, since most of his body is covered with tattoos.

Bucholz was selected as the World’s Most Pierced Male in 2010, but the new Guinness book says he’s now also the man with the Most Body Modifications ― a whopping 516.

Bucholz’s feat is extreme, but he’s joined in the new book by a host of other weird world records:

  • Most Body Modifications
    Rolf Bucholz has 516 piercings and implants on his body.
    Paul Michael Hughes/Guinness World Records
    Rolf Bucholz has 516 piercings and implants on his body.
  • Longest Time Controlling A Soccer Ball With The Soles While On The Roof Of A Moving Car
    Ash Randall of Cardiff, U.K., managed to control a soccer ball with his feet while on a moving car for 93 seconds.
    Paul Michael Hughes/Guinness World Records
    Ash Randall of Cardiff, U.K., managed to control a soccer ball with his feet while on a moving car for 93 seconds.
  • Longest Duration Balancing A Guitar On The Forehead
    Josh Horton balanced a guitar on his noggin for 7 minutes, 3.9 seconds.&nbsp;
    Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records
    Josh Horton balanced a guitar on his noggin for 7 minutes, 3.9 seconds. 
  • Most Dice Balanced On Cats Paw
    Bibi, a cat in Malaysia, managed to balance nine dice on his paw.
    Guinness World Records
    Bibi, a cat in Malaysia, managed to balance nine dice on his paw.
  • Most Powdered Donuts Eaten In 1 Minute
    Kevin Strahle was able to eat nine powdered donuts in 60 seconds.
    Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records
    Kevin Strahle was able to eat nine powdered donuts in 60 seconds.
  • Oldest Performing Trapeze Artist
    Betty Goedhart, an 85-year-old woman from Escondido, California, is the oldest performing trapeze artist.
    Sandy Huffaker/Guiness Book of World Records
    Betty Goedhart, an 85-year-old woman from Escondido, California, is the oldest performing trapeze artist.
  • Most Sausages Made In 1 Minute
    Barry John Crowe, a butcher in Cavern, Ireland, made 78 sausages in a minute.<br>
    Paul Michael Hughes/Guinness World Records
    Barry John Crowe, a butcher in Cavern, Ireland, made 78 sausages in a minute.
  • Most Skips By A Dog And Person In 1 Minute On A Single Rope
    Jessica and her human,&nbsp;Rachael Grylls, managed to skip rope 59 times together.
    Paul Michael Hughes/Guinness World Records
    Jessica and her human, Rachael Grylls, managed to skip rope 59 times together.
  • Largest Knitting Needles
    British resident Betsy Bond has knitting needles measuring 14 feet, 6.33 inches in length, and 3.54 inches in diameter.
    Paul Michael Hughes/Guinness World Records
    British resident Betsy Bond has knitting needles measuring 14 feet, 6.33 inches in length, and 3.54 inches in diameter.
  • Most Hula-Hoops Spun Simultaneously On Multi-Body Parts
    Germany's Dunja Kuhn is able to spin 59 hula-hoops at the same time on different parts of her body.
    Ranald Mackechnie/Guinness World Records
    Germany's Dunja Kuhn is able to spin 59 hula-hoops at the same time on different parts of her body.
  • Highest Jump By A Dog
    Feather, a dog in Frederick, Maryland, is able to jump 75.5 inches off the ground.
    Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records
    Feather, a dog in Frederick, Maryland, is able to jump 75.5 inches off the ground.
  • Fastest 50M Time Done While Skating On Hands
    Mirko Hansen of Germany is able to skate 50 meters in&nbsp;8.55 seconds -- on his hands.
    Paul Michael Hughes/Guinness World Records
    Mirko Hansen of Germany is able to skate 50 meters in 8.55 seconds -- on his hands.
  • Longest Reverse Vault In Parkour
    Ryan Luney of&nbsp;Carrickfergus, U.K., is able to reverse-vault an incredible 14 feet, 3.8 inches.
    Paul Michael Hughes/Guinness World Records
    Ryan Luney of Carrickfergus, U.K., is able to reverse-vault an incredible 14 feet, 3.8 inches.
  • Fastest 100 Meters On Space Hopper
    Ali Spagnola, of Los Angeles, managed to bounce 100 meters on a space hopper ball in only&nbsp;38.22 seconds.
    James Ellerker/Guinness World Records
    Ali Spagnola, of Los Angeles, managed to bounce 100 meters on a space hopper ball in only 38.22 seconds.
  • Oldest DJ
    SumiRock, an 83-year-old woman in Tokyo, still DJs at clubs at least once a month.&nbsp;
    Shinsuke Kamioka/Guinness World Records
    SumiRock, an 83-year-old woman in Tokyo, still DJs at clubs at least once a month. 
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Guinness World Records 2018 Edition
headshot
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Guinness World Records Tattoos Books And Publishing Guinness World Records 2019 Most Body Modifications
'Guinness World Records 2019' Features Some Truly Weird Feats
CONVERSATIONS
An error occurred, comments could not be loaded.