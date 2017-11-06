Gun Control, not Prayers!

Well, it’s happened again. Another mass shooting has been followed by conservative politicians observing moments of silence and saying prayers for the victims. As soon the moment of silence passes, however, they hurry to the microphones or their twitter accounts to assure voters that their sacred right to own guns will not be infringed no matter how many people die. Those who accept money from the NRA and gun manufacturers will hide behind a flurry of clichés. “Guns don’t kill people; people kill people.” “If more decent citizens were armed, they would be able to stop these killers.” “We need more mental health treatment, not gun control (but don’t ask us to appropriate more funds to pay for it!).”

The Sutherland Springs massacre has made a mockery of such platitudes and demonstrated once again that nothing short of responsible gun control laws will diminish the violence in our society. Devin Patrick Kelly struck a church in an area with a high percentage of gun owners, one of whom engaged him in a shootout. By then, of course, it was too late. He had already wreaked havoc inside the church and was fleeing the scene. Nonetheless, the Texas Attorney General is calling for church goers to arm themselves. Doing so will accomplish nothing, except perhaps increase the carnage. I would not be surprised if the authorities find firearms on the bodies of some victims at the Baptist church.

The answer to gun violence is not more guns. Neutralizing an active shooter is so difficult that even the police prefer to call in a SWAT team if they have time to do so. An average person with limited training is more likely to hit an innocent bystander than a gunman wearing Kevlar. A shootout in a crowded sanctuary or any public venue will do nothing but add to the death toll. Responsible law enforcement officers all over the country tell us the same thing: “call us, the professionals, don’t try to be hero.”

“What about the Second Amendment?!,” critics will cry, citing a two hundred and twenty-eight year old document as though it were holy writ handed to Moses on Mount Sinai. Few of those who cite it realize that Bill of Rights was written in the age of the smooth bore musket. That weapon fired at most four rounds per minute with an accurate range of 50 yards and a misfire rate of 20%. No one ever committed a massacre with a Brown Bess. Ownership of a firearm was also linked to membership in a trained, government-approved militia. The authors of the Constitution would be horrified to learn that the second amendment was being interpreted to mean that any disturbed person has a right to an assault rifle with a high-capacity magazine.