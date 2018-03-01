Here Are The Gun Retailers Not Making Changes After Parkland

First of all, you MUST get your firearm terms correct if you are going to publish anything on this subject. There is NO SUCH THING as Dick’s Sporting Goods selling “an assault rifle” because it does not exist. Rather it would be a termed a semi-auto rifle or semi-auto carbine. Also, there is no such thing as a “high capacity” magazine. Over 5? Over 10? Over 15? Over 20? Over 30? Over 90?

Kinds of firearms have nothing to do with these mass murders. Think about it: The SAME firearm that the school children call to save them is the SAME firearm that only some of the perps use.

Example: During a church murder spree earlier this year where members were caught unarmed, an NRA member with an AR-15 STOPPED the carnage by scoring three hits on the murderer and then chased him down in a truck until the perp bled out. So there is no such thing as a “bad gun” or an inappropriate firearm in the hands of a “good guy”. Why would you ban a firearm? There is a Second Amendment in effect. Two, there are 450 million firearms in this country – nearly one for every man, woman and child!

My customers want the SAME firearm that the “bad guys” have so they can over-power them. I use my AR-15 for hunting and personal defense. The AR-15 started out in the civilian market, NOT the military.

I am sure I will have MANY MORE semi-auto rifles and semi-auto carbines offered on my online auction site because now EVERYONE will want one. When liberals attempt to introduce legislation for “bans” (no such thing as there are MILLIONS and MILLIONS of semi-auto rifles and semi-auto carbines in this country and NO ONE is going to “give up” any) they stimulate the market like never before. We always say Bill “Monica” Clinton was the world’s greatest gun salesman ever with his “Assault Weapon Ban” (did not work whatsoever as production kept going with just a few cosmetic changes and it caused MILLIONS of Americans to arm up with them anyway – hence no one reinstated the “ban” – not even the most liberal of legislators), however Obuma was the world’s best salesman (2016 there were 27.5 million firearm checks through NICS and way over that figure in private sales). A new record!

So will I make changes? Yes. I will be accepting even more semi-automatic firearms for sale! The market will go out of sight. I figure if someone can go to war with firearms, then they can surely buy one when they get back at age 18!

America’s school teachers and staff MUST arm up. I am on the Cody School Board and we are currently putting through a policy that will arm our teachers and staff. We need the correct firearms to do this.

Good Americans will NEVER give up any kinds of firearms. Period. Rather they will more heavily arm up with mass murder sprees as reported by the media.

History clearly shows us this.

Best, Scott Weber, Gunrunner Auctions, Cody, Wyoming