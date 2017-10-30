Gun Show Sells Trump Merchandise and Nazi Memorabilia

Nazi memorabilia for sale at a California gun show that also featured various Donald Trump merchandise, as well.

On October 28th, 2017 I went to the Crossroads Of The West gun show in Ontario, California. It’s a 2 day event that attracts several thousand visitors and features several hundred vendors.

Along with various and multiple firearms, the event also features gun accessories and ammunition for sale, as well as tasers, beef jerky and inexplicably, turmeric (the spice).

And while I expected to see the all the guns and ammo, I was shocked to discover a vendor selling both original and reproductions of Nazi memorabilia.

You can see it all in the video below...