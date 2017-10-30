Gun Show Sells Trump Merchandise and Nazi Memorabilia

On October 28th, 2017 I went to the Crossroads Of The West gun show in Ontario, California. It’s a 2 day event that attracts several thousand visitors and features several hundred vendors.
Along with various and multiple firearms, the event also features gun accessories and ammunition for sale, as well as tasers, beef jerky and inexplicably, turmeric (the spice).
And while I expected to see the all the guns and ammo, I was shocked to discover a vendor selling both original and reproductions of Nazi memorabilia.
You can see it all in the video below...
Jon Hotchkiss is the host of Be Less Stupid and a 14 time Emmy nominee. Like the Facebook page to get new videos 2-3 X per week.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS