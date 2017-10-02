Gun Stocks Climb After Las Vegas Shooting

As the number of people killed or injured in Sunday night’s shooting in Las Vegas continues to climb, so does the share price for gunmakers.

On Monday, just after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, gunmakers saw a boom in their stock prices: American Outdoor Brands Corp. (previously Smith & Wesson), Sturm, Ruger & Co., and Vista Outdoor climbed by 2.3 percent, 3.7 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, in morning trade, according to MarketWatch.

Ethan Miller via Getty Images