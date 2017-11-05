Gun violence is on campus and last night it was right outside my window

Last night, I was sitting on my bed with my roommate watching a movie on my laptop. We lived together as freshman at Temple University in Philadelphia. I studied abroad sophomore year so we were apart that whole time. Now that we’re living together again as juniors with busier schedules, this was our first movie night we’ve had in awhile. It felt good and nostalgic to be falling back into an old pastime.

During the movie, we heard two loud pops, one after the other, coming from outside my window. My room faces the street so I normally hear everything that goes on outside.

Melissa Bellerjeau My bedroom window

After the first one, I paused the movie. We looked at each other wide-eyed. I said, “What do you think that is?’ She shrugged. We agreed maybe gunshots. But maybe, I hoped, it was just fireworks or something else easily explained away. This exchange was very brief. It was quiet outside. Then, we heard several more loud pops very close together.

It was definitely gunshots. Then, we heard someone running and people shouting. “How many do you think that was?” I said. She said, “I don’t know...five.” That sounded right to me. I said, “What do we do? Should I call 9-1-1?” She said, “I don’t know, maybe. I’ll put it in the group chat and see what they they.” We share our off-campus house with four other roommates and we share everything that relates to the house together and ask each other questions often. But we both knew what we heard. I said we shouldn’t wait and that I would call.

It was 12:15 a.m. The operator didn’t ask me what my emergency was. She only said, “9-1-1.” I said I was calling because I heard shots outside my window and told her where I was. “How many did you hear?” She asked. “Five.” I said. “Okay,” she said in a nonchalant voice. “I’ll send an officer out.” She could have used the same reply for a noise complaint. I understand that emergency phone operators are supposed to sound calm over the phone but this was beyond calm. She made me second-guess myself. Maybe it was nothing, just shots fired in the air that didn’t hit anyone. (Here, this happens sometimes.) Maybe I shouldn’t have called at all, maybe someone else had already called.

I told my roommate what happened and she said, “They probably get calls like that all the time,” which is not untrue. Philadelphia has had a violent crime rate higher than the national average for decades. My college newspaper, the Temple News reported that the police districts near Temple are “some of the busiest when it comes to shootings.” They bare the brunt of 36 percent of the city’s gun violence.

My roommate and I continued to watch the rest of the movie and went to sleep. When I woke up, I was still concerned about what I’d heard. 6ABC Action News, the local ABC affiliate reported what happened. An 18-year-old man was shot in the back. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and is in serious condition. This was the fifth shooting reported since the start of the school year in the area surrounding campus. Nearby, a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 12-year-old boy was injured after a gunman shot into a group of people sitting on a porch. Both occurred in the same night.

I’m taking a course in Audiovisual Newsgathering this semester. For several weeks, we’ve worked on stories that only contain audio. My instructor has been teaching us about how important and powerful a role sound alone holds in storytelling.

I thought I understood it but never quite as clearly as I did last night because I never saw happened but what I heard left a lasting impact on me.

As I was writing this, I learned about the mass shooting that occurred inside a church near San Antonio this evening. The shooter killed at least two dozen people that we know of so far. And I know that just like every mass shooting that happens in this country, it will be politicized and widely talked about. We’ll talk about mental health and gun control. It will turn into a Democrats vs Republicans argument.

And we will come to no solution in the next few days. I talked to an officer today to give a more thorough account of what I’d heard. We also talked about the operator and he apologized for her being nonchalant. He said not to let it discourage me. “Because it’s the city, we get a lot of calls. But we’ll always come out to check it out.” I empathize with that.