Emotional PSA About Gun Violence Pushes Young Voters To Take Action

Young dancers place the dangers of gun violence center stage in a powerful new PSA.

Gun safety groups Everytown for Gun Safety and Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America released a video entitled “Enough!” Monday that features kids and teens from the National Dance Institute trying to cope with the fear and frequency of mass school shootings.

The four-minute clip backed by Sia’s new song “I’m Still Here” was released two weeks before the midterm elections in hopes of inspiring young voters to take action and cast a ballot on Nov. 6.

The video starts with a grade school boy approaching a voter registration sign-up table at school and receiving a balloon. He pops it. The noise resembling a gunshot unleashes widespread panic among his peers as kids attempt to dance away their trauma.

Though the music video, created by dancers Ezra Hurwitz and Robert Fairchild, begins on a somber note, it ends with an uplifting message.

“With this dance-driven anthem, we wanted to provide an opportunity for these young artists to express themselves beyond the ability of their words, and contribute to a public discourse that is painfully relevant to their generation,” Hurwitz said in a press release. “This world is too often divided by words; we hope the movement of these children will uplift, inspire and motivate beyond any rhetoric.”

Everytown for Gun Safety backed up that sentiment on Facebook, saying the video sends “a clear message: we must all take action to end gun violence.”

Everytown for Gun Safety is a nonprofit organization formed in 2014 that includes the groups Mayors Against Illegal Guns and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. According to the advocacy group, there have been at least 72 incidents of gunfire on school grounds in 2018 alone. The group helped organize March for Our Lives events throughout the country in March.