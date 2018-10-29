Gus Kenworthy Wins Halloween In Replica Of Adam Rippon's Racy Oscars Tux

Gus Kenworthy celebrated Halloween over the weekend by taking his friendship with Adam Rippon to the next level.

Kenworthy got into the spooky spirit by replicating Rippon’s now-iconic S&M-inspired tuxedo and leather harness. Rippon debuted the look on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in March.

There was, however, one amusing difference: the Oscars statuette was replaced by a golden penis in Kenworthy’s version.

True to form, Rippon offered a cheeky take on the look:

We finally did each other 🍆 — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) October 29, 2018

To which Kenworthy retorted:

tbh I've been wanting to do you since we met... — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) October 29, 2018

Rippon also publicly applauded his pal for the homage.

Kenworthy and Rippon have enjoyed a friendship since February, when the two athletes became the first openly gay men to represent the U.S. in the Winter Olympics. Though Kenworthy had previously competed in the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, the freeskier didn’t come out publicly as gay until an ESPN interview published the following year.

“Us becoming friends just happened kind of naturally,” Kenworthy told People in February of his kinship with the figure skater, with whom he’d exchanged words on Instagram before meeting in person in Pyeongchang, South Korea. “The first time I heard about him was because he was one of the other openly gay athletes trying to make it to the Games. And so I started following him and he was following me, and we started exchanging messages and catching up on each other’s qualifying processes and rooting each other on.”

When the two finally met, “it was just like sparks flying, like instant friends, fast friends,” Kenworthy said.