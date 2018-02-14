Olympic Skier Gus Kenworthy Has A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Doppelgänger

U.S. Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy may be a king on the slopes.
But folks online think he’s also a dead ringer for the (fallen) “King in the North.”
Earlier this week, Twitter users decided that Kenworthy bore an uncanny resemblance to actor Richard Madden, aka Robb Stark in “Game of Thrones.”
Madden hasn’t commented, but Kenworthy responded lightheartedly to the comparison:
Kenworthy, who scooped silver at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia, will compete in the men’s ski slopestyle event on Sunday.
His reply sent his many of his 200,000 followers into a mini-meltdown:
