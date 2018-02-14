Olympic Skier Gus Kenworthy Has A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Doppelgänger

U.S. Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy may be a king on the slopes.

But folks online think he’s also a dead ringer for the (fallen) “King in the North.”

Earlier this week, Twitter users decided that Kenworthy bore an uncanny resemblance to actor Richard Madden, aka Robb Stark in “Game of Thrones.”

Guys I think Robb Stark is actually a US Olympic Skier pic.twitter.com/tKYizLGQ7I — Megan Meyers (@meganmeyers13) February 12, 2018

Gus Kenworthy is Robb Stark pic.twitter.com/pxp9IIDrOn — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) February 13, 2018

I just realized that gus kenworthy kinda does look like robb stark pic.twitter.com/B1dz0leEDF — v 🥇🥈🥉 (@21sadteens) February 13, 2018

Gus Kenworthy out here looking like Robb Stark (RIP)

Winter Olympics? More like Winter Is Coming tf pic.twitter.com/6vhpZgJLOI — khaLexie 🐉 (@alexislhorton) February 10, 2018

Sooo nobody wanted to mention the fact that Gus Kenworthy looks like Robb Stark?? pic.twitter.com/xvTd8DZQjI — jaime w 🦅💚🦅💚 (@himayw88) February 10, 2018

Madden hasn’t commented, but Kenworthy responded lightheartedly to the comparison:

Kenworthy, who scooped silver at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia, will compete in the men’s ski slopestyle event on Sunday.

His reply sent his many of his 200,000 followers into a mini-meltdown:

I'm just saying we've never seen you at the same place at the same time ... — Pierre-Malo (@pierremxlo) February 13, 2018

If they ever make a biopic about Gus, Richard has the edge... — Jordan Blake (@jordan379h) February 13, 2018

YESSSS!!! They legit could be twins! — don't call me nat (@taliaterz) February 13, 2018

1000% doppelgängers! Winter is definitely here 😆❄️⛷🙌🏻 — Morgan M. (@morganameridius) February 13, 2018