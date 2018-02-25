Olympian Gus Kenworthy Burns Ivanka Trump: 'TF Is She Doing Here?'

U.S. Olympian Gus Kenworthy on Sunday issued a dig at Ivanka Trump that was colder than snow on which he skied during the Games.

“So proud of all these people,” he tweeted as Team USA was preparing walk in the closing ceremony for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. Kenworthy, who came in 12th place in the slopestyle final, noted that “everyone has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics.”

“Well... Everyone except Ivanka,” he quipped. “Honestly, tf is she doing here?”

So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well... Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here?? pic.twitter.com/sfJKi0VTDb — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 25, 2018

The first daughter is in South Korea this weekend to lead the U.S. delegation during the closing ceremony. She met and dined with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday and met with athletes from Team USA earlier on Sunday.