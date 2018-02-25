SPORTS
Olympian Gus Kenworthy Burns Ivanka Trump: 'TF Is She Doing Here?'

The first daughter led the U.S. delegation during the Olympics closing ceremoy
U.S. Olympian Gus Kenworthy on Sunday issued a dig at Ivanka Trump that was colder than snow on which he skied during the Games.

“So proud of all these people,” he tweeted as Team USA was preparing walk in the closing ceremony for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. Kenworthy, who came in 12th place in the slopestyle final, noted that “everyone has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics.”

“Well... Everyone except Ivanka,” he quipped. “Honestly, tf is she doing here?”

The first daughter is in South Korea this weekend to lead the U.S. delegation during the closing ceremony. She met and dined with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday and met with athletes from Team USA earlier on Sunday.

Trump has faced backlash over her place at the Olympic event, as did Vice President Mike Pence, who led the delegation during the Games’ Opening Ceremony.

