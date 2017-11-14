PureWow, Contributor
What your girl crush reads online

Guys, We Just Learned the *Best* Mascara Trick for Faking Fuller Lashes

11/14/2017 03:28 pm ET

You know those women who seem to have a secret trick for everything? Fashion designer and mom-of-three Shoshanna Gruss is one of them. And when she recently (and offhandedly!) told us her genius trick for faking fuller lashes, we knew we had to share with the world. Here’s the lowdown. 

Related: The $10 Mascara That Will Never, Ever Leave Your Eyelashes

VOYAGERIX/GETTY IMAGES

What you need: A tube of older, slightly dried-out mascara (but no older than three months, to stay bacteria-free) and a tube of newer, more liquid-y mascara.

What you do: Layer your lashes with the older, chunkier mascara first (for serious volume). Then do another layer with the new mascara, to separate and add sheen. 

The result: A look that’s full but also sleek and decidedly non-clumpy.

The best part: When your “new” tube starts drying out, it becomes your “old” one. Genius. 

Related:

6 Mascara Mistakes You Might Be Making

De-Clump Old Mascara with This Easy Trick

How Often You Should Throw Away Your Beauty Products

6 Sweat-Proof Beauty Products That Won’t Melt Away

The Definitive Guide to Applying Mascara to Your Lower Lashes

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Guys, We Just Learned the *Best* Mascara Trick for Faking Fuller Lashes

CONVERSATIONS