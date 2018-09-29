Gwyneth Paltrow Marries Brad Falchuk In The Hamptons: Reports

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk said “I do” in a private ceremony in the Hamptons on Saturday, according to multiple outlets.

People reports that the star-studded affair, which comes just days after the Goop founder turned 46, was attended by the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Steven Spielberg and Cameron Diaz.

A rehearsal dinner for the pair was also reportedly hosted by none other than Jerry Seinfeld on Friday evening, Radar Online reported.

The Oscar-winning actress and her writer-director beau, who are believed to have started dating in 2014, announced their engagement in January.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives, when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship,” the couple said at the time.

Paltrow has two children from her previous marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who was unable to attend the couple’s nuptials as he was giving a performance at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City.

While Martin and Paltrow famously consciously uncoupled in 2014, the “Iron Man” actress has said that she now sees her ex “like a brother.”