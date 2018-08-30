Gwyneth Paltrow's Raunchy Response To Naughty Meme Is Hilarious

Gwyneth Paltrow just made the internet laugh on purpose.

The 45-year-old Oscar winner riffed with gusto on a naughty comment on a photo showing her smiling with a martini. Instagram user gaybestfriend posted an image that included the photo along with the caption, “Me at happy hour pretending to listen to my friends but really thinking about dick.”

A post shared by Tucker Bellingrath (@gaybestfriend) on Aug 28, 2018 at 2:10pm PDT

“They don’t call it a cocktail for nothin,” gaybestfriend wrote underneath the image.

Paltrow then replied in the comments, “Ain’t that the damn truth.”

Instagram

Boom!

Derek Blasberg, Paltrow’s friend who took the original photo, chimed in as well, People noted.

“AND HERE I THOUGHT YOU WERE FASCINATED BY MY WITTY BANTER,” he wrote.