Gwyneth Paltrow Slams Rumor That She's Beyonce's 'Becky With The Good Hair'

Gwyneth Paltrow might be the enemy of fact-checkers everywhere and in the running for the most hated celebrity around, but she’d like to make it clear that she’s not the woman who came between Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Before “Who Bit Beyoncé?” dominated our cultural zeitgeist, the question on everybody’s lips was “Who is Becky with the good hair?” Becky, of course, is the woman the singer refers to on her 2016 album “Lemonade” that fans assumed was at the center of the rapper’s much-discussed affair.

After the song “Sorry” dropped, Beyoncé’s fans, the BeyHive, latched onto any indication of who Becky might be, targeting the likes of fashion designer Rachel Roy, who strongly denied the rumors.

Amber Rose ignited a new theory on Thursday about the identity of the woman in question during an episode of Spencer and Heidi Pratt’s podcast “Make Speidi Famous Again.”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Beyonce and Gwyneth Paltrow attend The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2011.

“I definitely think that Gwyneth Paltrow is ‘Becky with the good hair,’” Rose said. “I really feel like she’s she’s the one who was, like, fucking Jay-Z.”

“They were like friends, and then, like, you don’t see Gwyneth Paltrow with Beyonce anymore,” Rose added. “Now Gwyneth lost her husband, but like Beyonce’s still with Jay.”

While it’s true the trio haven’t been spotted in public together in a good while (to be fair Beyoncé is rarely in public in the first place) Paltrow had no patience for the speculation with her representative calling the allegation “completely absurd and 100 percent false.”

“Gwyneth and Beyoncé and JAY Z are still very close friends so none of this makes any sense,” a source told People on Thursday.

The GOOP goddess herself addressed the rumors on Instagram, responding to a follower who asked if she is indeed the aforementioned Becky.

“WHAT??? Of course not, that is ABSURD. Good lord,” Paltrow wrote in response on Thursday.

The Oscar-winning actress is now engaged to TV producer and writer Brad Falchuck after “consciously uncoupling” from ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in 2014. She and the singer share daughter Apple, 14, and 12-year-old son Moses together.

Paltrow and Beyonce have been friends for years ― she even got an invite to the hip-hop couple’s intimate 2008 nuptials ― and each have praised each other in the press.

“B is wise beyond her years. She has taught me the value of speaking your mind. She is clear and honest and true to herself while being respectful,” Paltrow told Harper’s Bazaar about the singer in 2011. “She will be an incredible mother because she is so full of love and she knows who she is.”

Dave M. Benett via Getty Images Beyonce, Jay-Z and actress Gwyneth Paltrow pictured together in 2006.

Bey and Jay, of course, have rebounded from the rumored affair, which they addressed on their new joint album “Everything is Love.”