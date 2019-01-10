ENTERTAINMENT
01/10/2019 09:05 am ET Updated 5 hours ago

Here's Your Chance To See Gwyneth Paltrow Try -- And Fail -- To Sing An Ariana Grande Song

The actress paid the price for not knowing song lyrics on "The Tonight Show's" "Slay It, Don't Spray It."
headshot
By Ron Dicker

Gwyneth Paltrow, who sometimes gets teased for the things she says, paid the price Wednesday for songs she sang on “The Tonight Show.”

The actress and Goop founder opposed host Jimmy Fallon in a game of “Slay It, Don’t Spray It,” in which the players get spritzed hard with water in the face if they can’t complete the lyrics to random songs. Paltrow started by singing Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left To Cry” and the waterworks began ― and never ended.

Props to the star for going with the flow.

Watch above.

RELATED COVERAGE

headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Jimmy Fallon The Tonight Show Gwyneth Paltrow Singing National Tv
Here's Your Chance To See Gwyneth Paltrow Try -- And Fail -- To Sing An Ariana Grande Song
CONVERSATIONS