Here's Your Chance To See Gwyneth Paltrow Try -- And Fail -- To Sing An Ariana Grande Song

Gwyneth Paltrow , who sometimes gets teased for the things she says , paid the price Wednesday for songs she sang on “The Tonight Show.”

The actress and Goop founder opposed host Jimmy Fallon in a game of “Slay It, Don’t Spray It,” in which the players get spritzed hard with water in the face if they can’t complete the lyrics to random songs. Paltrow started by singing Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left To Cry” and the waterworks began ― and never ended.