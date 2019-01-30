Gwyneth Paltrow Faces $3.1 Million Lawsuit Over Skiing Collision

A retired Utah optometrist is suing actress Gwyneth Paltrow for a skiing collision that he says left him with a “permanent traumatic brain injury,” broken ribs and emotional distress.

Terry Sanderson calls the February 2016 crash a “hit-and-run” in the lawsuit filed Tuesday, which seeks $3.1 million in damages. It alleges Paltrow “was skiing out of control” and slammed into Sanderson from behind at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, according to People.

Paltrow’s company, Goop, said in a statement to CBS that the lawsuit is “completely without merit” and that the facts will support the Oscar-winning star.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Terry Sanderson, center, alleges Gwyneth Paltrow slammed into him on the slopes, causing serious injuries, and then left the scene.

Sanderson, 72, told reporters at a news conference Tuesday that he “heard this just hysterical screaming like … King Kong in the jungle or something” seconds before the crash, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

After the collision, “Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow,” the lawsuit says.

An attorney for Sanderson likened his “closed brain injury” to shaken-baby syndrome.

Sanderson said he was skiing slowly, but Paltrow approached him at “full speed.”