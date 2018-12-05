Gwyneth Paltrow Takes Credit For Yoga Boom. Twitter Bent Out Of Shape.

Gwyneth Paltrow is many things ― Oscar-winner, wellness guru and mom ― but she might have overestimated her influence just a touch when she suggested that she is behind yoga’s popularity.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Tuesday, the Goop founder said: “I remember when I started doing yoga and people were like, ‘What is yoga? She’s a witch. She’s a freak.’ ’’

And then she seemed to stretch reality further:

“Forgive me if this comes out wrong,” she said, “but I went to do a yoga class in L.A. recently and the 22-year-old girl behind the counter was like, ‘Have you ever done yoga before?’ And literally I turned to my friend, and I was like, ‘You have this job because I’ve done yoga before.’ ”

It did come out wrong, according to some on the Internet.

@GwynethPaltrow being her typical, narcissistic, delusional self. "You have this job because I've done yoga before." She is legit the worst. 🤮 Gwyneth Paltrow Sees Goop as ‘Trailblazers’ for Women’s Health — Vaginal Steaming and All https://t.co/h9f2WAHlPE — Courtney Vaudreuil (@LaVaudreuil) December 4, 2018

Me at the post office: ‘You have this job because I’ve done yoga before.’ Me to my shrink: ‘You have this job because I’ve done yoga before.’ Me to the coffee-cart guy: ‘You have this job because I’ve done yoga before.’ Me taking notes at The Cher Show: ‘Y https://t.co/gBuCRgTEW6 — Matthew Schneier (@MatthewSchneier) December 4, 2018

Breaking: Gwyneth Paltrow invented yoga pic.twitter.com/JECxNWsaz4 — Marta 🧘🏻‍♀️ (@martafsj) December 5, 2018

This dumba** will never understand that the world doesn't spin around her! 🤦‍♀️ #GwynethPaltrow #wsj pic.twitter.com/CZbA62seRV — Mónica Silva (@monicasilv_a) December 5, 2018

My brown self did not know that Gwyneth Paltrow invented yoga. This is Peak White Nonsense. pic.twitter.com/WSeaVVTPwr — Tarin Gill (@TarinGill) December 4, 2018

“I’ve been doing yoga since before the Sutras of Patanjali were written but I bet you only heard of it when the Hatha yoga texts emerged around the 11th century” pic.twitter.com/p7xPNesBnx — Meg (@mllebreakfast) December 5, 2018

did not know Gwyneth Paltrow time traveled back 5000 years to give us yoga pic.twitter.com/a4jbWbHvaf — Anna Grady Wilson (@itsgradyy) December 5, 2018

Gwyneth Paltrow: "I discovered yoga. I did yoga before it was cool. You guys wouldn't have yoga if it weren't for me."



Every Indian Person: "......um."



Cool. Cool cool cool. https://t.co/DbDBXPDDxO — Sasha Verma (@sasha_verma) December 4, 2018

No Gwyneth Paltrow, you did not invent yoga or bring it into the western world. You can thank Patanjali and Marilyn Monroe for that. #thankyounext #goopisthedevil — Anika Dhalla (@AnikaDhalla) December 5, 2018

Dear Gwyneth Paltrow, You have a "job" because certain brown people invented yoga thousands of years ago. Very Truly Yours, Certain Brown People@GwynethPaltrow — ak$cientist (@AartiKuverPhD) December 5, 2018