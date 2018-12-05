Gwyneth Paltrow Takes Credit For Yoga Boom. Twitter Bent Out Of Shape.

Gwyneth Paltrow is many things ― Oscar-winner, wellness guru and mom ― but she might have overestimated her influence just a touch when she suggested that she is behind yoga’s popularity.
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Tuesday, the Goop founder said: “I remember when I started doing yoga and people were like, ‘What is yoga? She’s a witch. She’s a freak.’ ’’
And then she seemed to stretch reality further:
“Forgive me if this comes out wrong,” she said, “but I went to do a yoga class in L.A. recently and the 22-year-old girl behind the counter was like, ‘Have you ever done yoga before?’ And literally I turned to my friend, and I was like, ‘You have this job because I’ve done yoga before.’ ”
It did come out wrong, according to some on the Internet.