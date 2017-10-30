Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Seven' Halloween Costume Is Hilariously Devastating

The 1995 film “Seven” is probably best known for one line uttered by Brad Pitt: “What’s in the box?”

In the crime noir directed by David Fincher, Gwyneth Paltrow plays the wife of Pitt’s character, a young detective who’s tasked with hunting a serial killer. If you’ve seen the film, then you know that Paltrow plays an oddly pivotal role.

Or rather ― spoiler! ― her head does.

The actress apparently has a great sense of humor about the famous scene, as she and boyfriend Brad Falchuk showed on Sunday via Instagram. Falchuck dressed as Kevin Spacey’s character, John Doe, and Paltrow reprised her role as ... well, what’s in the box.

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:18am PDT