15 Gym-To-Brunch Workout Clothes You Can Wear After A Sweat Session

We love athleisure because there is zero judgment for wearing leggings as pants. Since most athletic wear is made of moisture-wicking fabrics, it’s easier than ever to go from working out, to running errands and to late-morning brunching, all without changing a single item of clothing on your back.

That’s why we’ve rounded up 15 women’s workout clothing brands that are so stylish you can wear them both during and after a sweat session. Check out our finds below, and sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.