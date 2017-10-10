HUFFPOST FINDS
10/10/2017

15 Gym-To-Brunch Workout Clothes You Can Wear After A Sweat Session

By Amanda Pena
Anchiy via Getty Images

We love athleisure because there is zero judgment for wearing leggings as pants. Since most athletic wear is made of moisture-wicking fabrics, it’s easier than ever to go from working out, to running errands and to late-morning brunching, all without changing a single item of clothing on your back.

That’s why we’ve rounded up 15 women’s workout clothing brands that are so stylish you can wear them both during and after a sweat session. Check out our finds below, and sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

  • 1 Koral
    Koral
    Koral's minimalist aesthetic allows you to mix and match so many of their pieces. And they even have a line for maternity. Shop them here.
  • 2 Athleta
    Athleta
    Athleta carries everything from hiking gear to yoga to training to restorative wear. Shop them here.
  • 3 Aerie
    Aerie
    Not only is Aerie inclusive of all sizes, they're extremely affordable and easy to go from gym to brunch with friends. Shop them here.
  • 4 Six02
    Six:02
    Six:02 guarantees variety with their vast selection of athleisure brands. Shop them here.
  • 5 Bandier

    A post shared by BΛNDIER (@bandier) on

    https://www.instagram.com/p/BZlbzuen0J_/?taken-by=bandier
    While you might have thought Bandier was just a studio, they also sell super cute gym gear that doubles as your recovery clothes. Shop them here.
  • 6 Lucy
    Lucy
    If that rosy pullover doesn't make you want to workout, I'm not sure what will. Shop Lucy here.
  • 7 Lane Bryant
    Lane Bryant
    Livi Active by Lane Bryant is a beautiful collection of next-level performance gear for every body. Shop it here.
  • 8 Sweaty Betty
    Sweaty Betty
    London brand Sweaty Betty has a ton of figure flattering gear to suit your every workout look. Shop them here.
  • 9 Ivy Park
    Nordstrom
    If Ivy Park is good enough for Beyonce and Laverne Cox, it's good enough for us. Shop the brand here.
  • 10 Fabletics
    Fabletics
    Give us all of the gear from Fabletics. Not only is Fabletics extremely affordable, but the selection is amazing and it carries a ton of sizes for all different shapes. Shop them here.
  • 11 Zella
    Nordstrom
    Zella offers affordable and chic fitness options that can easily go from sweat to your best. Shop them here.
  • 12 Belaforte
    Revolve
    Although Belaforte is a bit pricier, you can't beat the quality and amount of chic you get with their pieces. Shop them here.
  • 13 Beyond Yoga
    Beyond Yoga
    Easily go from downward dog pose to mimosa with Beyond Yoga. Shop them here.
  • 14 Lola Getts
    Lola Getts
    Lola Getts' size-inclusive line can take you from workout to errands to whatever else the day holds. Shop them here.
  • 15 Puma
    Puma
    In recent years, Puma has completely transformed into an athleisure powerhouse...with fashionable fitness gear to boot. Shop them here.

