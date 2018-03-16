10 Habits Of People In The Most Toxic Relationships

6. They both have anxiety about where they stand in the relationship.

“People who have high degrees of attachment anxiety can be susceptible to toxic relationships. Anxiously attached people may be preoccupied with whether their partner loves them or will leave them. This is a perfect breeding ground for arguments to arise over trust and jealousy. People who are anxious in relationships often stay in those unhealthy relationships and exacerbate their problems by being clingy and demanding.” ― Land

7. They don’t have each other’s backs.

“One reason people pair off is to make life a little easier. It’s great to have someone there for you when times are tough. Relationships are unwittingly tested in difficult times. Offering support at the right moment deepens a couple’s bond. In toxic relationships, however, partners don’t have each other’s backs; they don’t step up to help at the right moment. This creates a marital culture of disappointment, loneliness and eventually bitterness. Partners brace themselves against the pain of being let down again and again. Eventually, they withdraw and stop hoping.” ― Kennan

8. One or both partners has low self-esteem.

“Plenty of confident, well-adjusted individuals find themselves in toxic relationships. But when a person is treated poorly, their self-esteem takes a hit and they can find themselves in a relationship where they’re willing to put up with more than they should. Having low self-esteem to start with makes one even more vulnerable; you may not recognize initially that you deserve more than a partner who is mean or overly critical.” ― Land

9. They try to control each other’s actions.

“Relationships in which partners attempt to control the other are joyless and toxic. One of the rewards of adulthood is freedom to choose how one behaves. In a marriage, spouses need to be able to trust the good common sense of each other. When they don’t have that confidence (and sometimes even when they do), spouses make great efforts to control the other’s behavior. Instead of controlling each other, partners should learn how to influence each other and negotiate for what they want.” ― Kennan

10. They play the blame game.

“Conflicts that are always your partner’s fault make fertile ground for feeling frustrated and stuck. When responsibility for difficulty isn’t shared and your partner is always at fault, there’s going to be resentment. Waiting for your partner to change, and criticizing him for not doing it fast enough, is a toxic place to be. If you find that your partner is the problem more often than not, your relationship may be heading for trouble.” ― Clarke