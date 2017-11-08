Hacks—Fake News, Media Literacy and Donna Brazile

I have known Donna Brazile since the Al Gore Campaign in 2000. I am a veteran of Clinton Campaign’s since 1992 and I have worked on various Presidential and Congressional campaigns for the DNC and state Democratic Parties. I am a big fan of Donna Brazile, over the years I’ve come to appreciate and respect her work and support of grassroots organizing for the Democratic Party on all levels; national, state and local. And I understand her desire to tell her personal truth—no matter what anyone else has to say about it. Like her, I wrote a tell all book called “Race, Power & Politics—Memoirs of an ACORN Whistleblower” and faced similar blowback—from Progressives on the Left. However, I understand Democratic politics, and book publishing and promotions.

A lot of people say they don't have a problem with her writing her book—but they have a problem with it being released right before the crucial off year elections in Virgina, New Jersey, Maine, etc. But here is the rub, Donna does not have any control over the release date—her publisher does. And the publisher wants to get the most publicity possible to recoup the large advance that they had to pay the author. Which, leads to point two. Donna does not control the publicity roll out for the book launch. The publicity department (for the publisher) does all of that. The publicist releases book excerpts and seeks book reviews, and schedules the author on talk shows and television shows. That's them—not her.

The Donna Brazile controversy is about poor Media Literacy and Fake News. The cliff note version is that most Democrats are pissed at Donna over things she didn't have any control over.

Yes… Donna wrote a tell all book--if you have a problem with that (I agree with you) but she still has to pay her bills.

No... Donna did not release the book -- the publisher (Hachette Books) did.

No... Donna did not distribute the book excerpts -- the publicity department did.

No... Donna did not write the headline -- her publicist or Politico did.

Additionally, most people are not very media literate; they don't know that while writers write the articles, it's the editors/publishers who write the headlines. So the entire political world went crazy when they read the provocative headline “Donna Brazile Says She Has “Proof” Clinton Rigged the Primary Against Sanders.” But the article was based on advance book excerpts from Hacks—Donna's new book. This whole thing went viral after Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren weighed in -- on television – after reading the Politico headline.

Guess what? Donna didn't write the headline—and if you actually read the article / book excerpt; Donna only says that the DNC was so broke under Obama and Debbie Wasserman Schultz that the Hillary Clinton Campaign (HFA) had to bail it out. Which was true, however, HFA played hard ball with the finance agreement and took control of the DNC through their fundraising agreement. While, this does not sound very neighborly, it was perfectly legal—and any other candidate (i.e., Bernie Sanders) could have done the same thing.

Fundraising is a necessary part of “Democratic Party Building” and the Clinton’s have been doing this for over forty years. Bill Clinton was always a Democratic Party Loyalist. He spent the majority of his career devoted to building the Democratic Party first in Arkansas then across America. When the Democratic Party was in the “Liberal” wilderness, Bill Clinton created/reinforced the Democratic Leadership Conference (DLC). The centrist leaning DLC ushered in an era of Democratic victories and success. Democrats became viable Presidential contenders again, and when Bill Clinton won the Oval Office in 1992—the Clinton Campaign folded its operations into the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and fought to build the Democratic Party (i.e., Democratic Majorities) across the country.

Unfortunately, President Barack Obama did not expand upon the party building prowess that Bill Clinton displayed. In contrast, when Barack Obama won the White House in 2008, he did not fold Obama For America (OFA), his campaign into the DNC to build the Democratic Party. The DNC wanted the “secrets” to active the “Obama Coalition” of young people, minorities, women, LGBT, etc. They desperately wanted the Obama Coalition to be a durable Democratic Coalition that would guarantee electoral victory and success. Instead, he created a separate independent political organization called Organizing For America (OFA); and essentially left the Democratic Party to wither. During the last eight years Democrats lost:

68 House Seats

11 Senate Seats

12 Governorships

946 Legislative Seats

Other candidates have used their failed presidential campaigns to create other organizations. For example, Jesse Jackson’s campaign became the Rainbow Push Coalition, Al Sharpton’s campaign became the National Action Network, even Pat Robertson’s campaign became the Christian Coalition. However, winning presidential campaigns typically fold into the National Party Committees (DNC and RNC) and become the defacto party building apparatus. Bill Clinton spent his formative years building the Democratic Party. Barack Obama spent his formative years immersed in a grassroots political organization (ACORN) that was aligned with—but independent of, the Democratic Party. The difference was striking.

As a result, Donna Brazelle chaired a weakened and “broke” DNC that needed a financial infusion which HFA provided. Donna also complains that this agreement essentially made her a figurehead as Chairwoman, she could not spend money that she raised for grassroots organizing without permission from Brooklyn (i.e., HFA). And she, the DNC Chair, could not send yard signs to Louisiana — at all. Donna believes that exercising this type of control during the Primary, by one of the candidates, constituted a “cancer” on the party. This means that HFA had effective operational control over the DNC... before the General Election. But that does not mean, and Donna never said, that the Democratic Primary was rigged. So, that highly misleading headline went viral--but had nothing to do with what Donna actually wrote.