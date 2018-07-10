Hailey Baldwin Used To Tweet About Her Love For Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez

Once upon a time, Hailey Baldwin was just a girl tweeting about a boy who was in love with Selena Gomez.
Now, she’s engaged to said boy, aka Justin Bieber, after he proposed to her during a Bahamas getaway after just weeks of dating.
Bieber, of course, was in a relationship with Gomez for years ― they attended his father’s wedding together in February ― before they apparently went their separate ways. Fans of the former couple, dubbed “Jelena,” were heartbroken when news of Bieber’s engagement made the internet rounds.
And guess what? Baldwin used to be one of them.
The model has been stanning for Jelena and Bieber more generally since at least 2009, when her father, Stephen Baldwin, introduced her to Bieber. In recently resurfaced tweets dating back to 2011, she apparently has no qualms about thirsting after the “Sorry” singer and envying his relationship with Gomez.
“I don’t care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream!” she wrote, according to The Cut.
“Seriously though,” Baldwin tweeted in 2012, presumably about the couple. “She is beyond flawless and he’s ya know he’s Bieber. They are the perfect relationship.. -___- forever alone.”
Baldwin also had some thoughts about the duo’s red carpet looks, tweeting about how excited she was to see them at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party in 2012.
And that’s just the tip of the Twitter iceberg when it comes to Baldwin and Bieber:
Gomez, meanwhile, appears to be thoroughly unbothered by the news of her ex-paramour’s engagement, even though she was reportedly “surprised” like the rest us, according to an E! News source.
When a TMZ photographer in New York City asked the “Hotel Transylvania 3” star how she felt about the news, she outright the ignored the question and hopped into her vehicle with a group of friends.