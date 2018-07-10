Hailey Baldwin Used To Tweet About Her Love For Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez

Once upon a time, Hailey Baldwin was just a girl tweeting about a boy who was in love with Selena Gomez.

Now, she’s engaged to said boy, aka Justin Bieber, after he proposed to her during a Bahamas getaway after just weeks of dating.

Bieber, of course, was in a relationship with Gomez for years ― they attended his father’s wedding together in February ― before they apparently went their separate ways. Fans of the former couple, dubbed “Jelena,” were heartbroken when news of Bieber’s engagement made the internet rounds.

And guess what? Baldwin used to be one of them.

The model has been stanning for Jelena and Bieber more generally since at least 2009, when her father, Stephen Baldwin, introduced her to Bieber. In recently resurfaced tweets dating back to 2011, she apparently has no qualms about thirsting after the “Sorry” singer and envying his relationship with Gomez.

“I don’t care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream!” she wrote, according to The Cut.

A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Jul 9, 2018 at 6:46pm PDT

“Seriously though,” Baldwin tweeted in 2012, presumably about the couple. “She is beyond flawless and he’s ya know he’s Bieber. They are the perfect relationship.. -___- forever alone.”

@Woahitsxmely seriously though. She is beyond flawless and he's ya know he's Bieber. They are the perfect relationship.. -___- forever alone — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) January 8, 2012

Baldwin also had some thoughts about the duo’s red carpet looks, tweeting about how excited she was to see them at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party in 2012.

I gotta say I was really looking forward to seeing what color coordination Jelena was gonna do for this years VF party.. #sigh #ohwell — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 27, 2012

And that’s just the tip of the Twitter iceberg when it comes to Baldwin and Bieber:

Oh hey @justinbieber waddup doeee...? — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 13, 2012

@justinbieber can we just talk about your dark hair for a second... #itlooksreallygood — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) January 27, 2012

Ahhh wish me and @StephenBaldwin7 we're able to make @justinbieber's 18th last night. Been hearing it was so much fun! — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) March 3, 2012

@justinbieber really cool of u to publicy thank God and Jesus in ur speech! — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) August 30, 2011

Gomez, meanwhile, appears to be thoroughly unbothered by the news of her ex-paramour’s engagement, even though she was reportedly “surprised” like the rest us, according to an E! News source.