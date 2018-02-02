South Carolina Woman's Hair Dryer Turns Into A Blowtorch

Not quite the hot look she had in mind.

Spartanburg, South Carolina, resident Erika Shoolbred posted a video Monday showing her hair dryer catching fire and then appearing to shoot flames.

“Talk about a bad hair day!” Shoolbred joked in a Facebook post. “My new hair dryer (more like hair frier) from OraCorp on Amazon.com became a blow torch on its first use this morning.”

Shoolbred was left with a small burn on her hand but was otherwise unharmed. She said she had to run the dryer “under the sink” to finally extinguish the flames. The product has apparently been pulled from Amazon, and Shoolbred told her friends that she’s gotten a full refund from the site.

While most commenters were happy she was OK, some were skeptical of the video’s authenticity, pointing out that you don’t see the back of the hair dryer.

We’ll leave that judgment call to you. We’re just thankful this incident didn’t happen to someone wearing the company’s bonnet dryer attachment.