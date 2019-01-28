Some Democratic lawmakers may have toyed with the idea of impeaching President Donald Trump, but Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said he believes such a move would cross the line.

During a “Meet the Press” interview Sunday, Jeffries said despite support from a handful of his colleagues to launch an impeachment inquiry, it wasn’t yet warranted.

“It’s certainly not appropriate right now,” Jeffries told host Chuck Todd. “We do have a constitutional responsibility pursuant to Article 1 to serve as a check and balance on an out of control branch. We take that responsibility seriously, however, we’re not going to over-investigate, we’re not going to over-politicize, we’re not going to overreach as it relates to that solemn constitutional responsibility.”

His remarks came just days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) publicly criticized Trump’s ties to Russia following the arrest of the president’s longtime ally Roger Stone.

“In the face of 37 indictments, the President’s continued actions to undermine the Special Counsel’s investigation raise the questions: what does Putin have on the President politically, personally or financially?” she asked in a statement published online.

Stone was charged Friday with seven counts, including lying to Congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. He was also accused of seeking intel from WikiLeaks at the instruction of a senior official within Trump’s 2016 campaign. Stone served as an unofficial aide on that campaign.