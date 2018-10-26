Son Of A Nutcracker! Christmas Movies Are On TV And It's Not Even Halloween Yet

It begins.

Hallmark Channel is debuting its Christmas slate this weekend, airing holiday-themed films on Friday and its first new original movie of the season, “Christmas at Pemberley Manor,” on Saturday.

In other words, the network’s Christmas movies are starting with the airing of “Enchanted Christmas,” one of its 2017 original film, at 2 p.m. ET on Oct. 26 ― a full five days before Halloween.

The early start to yuletide programming has been as much a part of October as candy corn in recent years. The channel plans to broadcast nearly a full slate of Christmas programming, even on Halloween itself.